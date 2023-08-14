Career FAQs and Job FAQs – Verizon









We offer voice, data and video services and solutions on our award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control. Verizon was the first company in the world to launch commercial 5G for mobility, fixed wireless and mobile edge computing.

Verizon has 150 locations across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

We have career opportunities in different areas of our business. These include roles in Sales, Customer Service, Technology, Cybersecurity, Operations and Corporate including Finance, Marketing, HR, Legal, and more.

As one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services, Verizon is transforming the way people, businesses and things connect. We’re a human network that reaches across the globe and works behind the scenes. We anticipate, lead, and believe that listening is where learning begins. In crisis and in celebration, we come together—lifting up our communities and striving to make an impact. So, if you’re looking for more out of your career, join our human network of V Teamers who are working together to move the world forward for all. Learn more about life at Verizon, and refer to our company Credo. It’s at the heart of everything we do.

We’re proud to be an equal opportunity employer – and celebrate our employees’ differences, including race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, age, disability, and Veteran status. At Verizon, we know that diversity makes us stronger. We are committed to a collaborative, inclusive environment that encourages authenticity and fosters a sense of belonging. We strive for everyone to feel valued, connected, and empowered to reach their potential and contribute their best. Check out our diversity and inclusion page to learn more.

We take pride in our talented and diverse team of people who focus on our customers, every day. Their combined intelligence, spirit and creativity make Verizon a great place to work, learn and grow.

Verizon will work with qualified employees and candidates on a case-by-case basis to explore and provide accommodations due to a disability and for those who are pregnant or experiencing childbirth or pregnancy-related conditions. Verizon will also work with individuals on possible accommodations relating to sincerely-held religious beliefs and practices. Accommodations may not be possible in all situations, and are based on the nature of the job, work environment, and other factors. For assistance with the job application process, please email verizon.assessments@verizon.com.

Yes, we have various opportunities and only require a degree when it is necessary for a role.

Yes, in some instances, relocation is available and will be discussed during the hiring process.

We do for some positions (including remote and hybrid roles). For those interested in customer service, we have at-home representative opportunities.

Schedules and work arrangements are based on business needs and at the manager’s discretion.

Yes, in some cases Verizon is able to support visa sponsorship as necessary for the role. Roles that provide sponsorship will be indicated on the job posting.

Yes, we encourage employees to expand our network with theirs. Program details are available internally.

If a Verizon employee refers you prior to applying, your submitted application will be associated with this referral automatically. Referrals received after you apply are not considered a referral.

The process varies based on the position and department involved. Please keep an eye out for updates. We’ll reach out if we need additional information. You can also check the status of your application by logging into your Verizon Careers candidate home.

We list all current external job openings on the Verizon Careers site, where you can search and apply. Once you find a job that interests you, we offer lots of ways to apply. You can use your LinkedIn social profile, file upload, or if you have applied with us before, you can start by using your prior application. This is the best way to start the process.

Yes. We encourage you to explore different career areas that fit your qualifications and interests.

You’ll receive an email confirmation after submitting your application. We’ll reach out if we need additional information.

You can check the status of your application by logging into your Verizon Careers Candidate Home page.

To edit your profile, log in to your Verizon Candidate Home dashboard. From there, you can update your contact information in account settings, as well as view the status of past applications and take action on any pending items.

Of course. We encourage you to share jobs with your friends and family members. Click on one of the share icons below the “Apply Now” button on the job posting.

Once you are referred, you will receive an email with a link to the specific job opportunity, as well as a link to continue to explore our career areas for future job postings for which you are qualified. Please use the job specific link(s) provided in the referral email to be automatically identified as a referral.

The process varies by position but once you’ve been contacted by a recruiter, they will discuss the next steps with you and make sure you have all the information. For more information, check out our How we Hire page.

We know that interviews can make candidates nervous so here are our top tips to help you prepare.

Benefits and programs vary by position, location and employee eligibility.

Verizon offers competitive pay and benefits which vary by position and country. When you join Verizon, you may be eligible for some of these benefits that promote employee health, wellness and learning (in the form of tuition assistance and training, depending on the job and location).

Yes, depending on job and location. We have robust training and development programs to support leadership as well as functional learning across sales and customer service, including critical data and technical areas. A culture of continuous learning keeps our people at the forefront of an ever-changing industry.

Verizon makes a significant investment in tuition assistance every year to encourage employees’ ongoing professional and personal development. Tuition benefits vary by position and country for employees who meet eligibility and participant requirements. Some key benefits of the tuition program are:

We want our employees to be healthy, happy and productive so they can deliver for our customers and achieve their goals for life. We call it Be Well, Work Well. Depending on individual circumstances you may be eligible for these valuable benefits and services for you and your family. These benefits may vary by position and country.

Yes. Verizon Parental Leave provides eligible employees with up to eight weeks of leave, paid at 100% of base pay, to bond with a newborn or newly adopted child.

Time off is important, which is why working at Verizon includes a competitive vacation policy, personal days and holidays. These vary by job and location.

The Verizon benefits package delivers a combination of competitive pay comprising of base pay, short-term incentives, and health and welfare benefits which vary by position and country.

These may include an employee assistance program, on-site fitness centers or discounts to participating local gyms, 401(k) savings with company match, adoption expense assistance and more. Visit our benefits page for additional insight.

We do. In fact, we have a dedicated recruitment team with different branches assisting all Veterans. Verizon has been a Military Friendly Company 3 years in a row and we currently employ over 8,000 veterans. Contact a military recruiter.

Thank you for your service. We look forward to helping you as you plan your next steps in your career. We have a few options to help you bridge the gap between active military and Verizon. If you are planning on participating in a SkillBridge, we recommend beginning to attend our information sessions up to 12 months or more out. This can help you understand what pathway might be right for you. If you are participating in Hiring our Heroes, we post dedicated roles prior to the resume release for your cohort. If you are not taking part in a SkillBridge, attending the information sessions up to 6 months prior to separation will give you a great glide path to a successful transition.

No special paperwork is required. However, to be considered for any role at Verizon you must apply via our careers site. We recommend doing as much research about the role and responsibilities as possible to ensure that you have selected the best opportunities for your career goals. Once you have identified those roles, apply to the role, or roles, that fit your career goals.

You will need to identify an opportunity within our organization via our careers site and apply. Once you apply and are selected for the position, you will begin securing command approval for your SkillBridge opportunity. We recommend that you prepare your command that you are seeking a Skillbridge up to 6 months prior to your goal start date. You will need special paperwork from your branch’s SkillBridge Program Office to complete this process.

We are also part of Hiring Our Heroes and host individuals via their SkillBridge Pathway.

We have a number of positions that do not require college degrees and allow candidates to demonstrate their qualifications with relevant experience in place of formal education. In such cases, we’ll consider your time in the military and relevant experience.

The U.S. military is one of the largest organizations in the world, and your experience can directly translate into a variety of opportunities. We recommend that you evaluate your long term career goals and relevant skills to align to open opportunities in our business. We also have a tool that helps you align your military experience to our open roles based on the requirements within the job posting.

We hire service members across all functions and departments and have found service members to be especially successful in engineering, sales, customer service and operations roles. Please join our Talent Community to learn about opportunities that suit your interests and expertise.

We recognize and appreciate the sacrifices you make supporting a loved one who serves. We understand Military Spouses and Veterans have gaps in employment and that's why we're committed to helping military spouses like you. Please join our Talent Community to learn how your skills may match our career opportunities.



Yes. Verizon participates in campus recruiting and has many opportunities for students. If you want to drive meaningful change in your career and the world, consider joining the V Teamers who are doing it every day.

Opportunities may include internships, co-ops, Leadership Development rotational programs and entry-level positions.

On the Verizon Careers site, you can search and apply for jobs that meet your interests, qualifications, and goals. You can apply for more than one role if you find multiple positions where you have interest. Once you find a job, we offer many ways to apply. You can submit your resume by linking your social profile, uploading it via a cloud option, or a file upload. Once we receive your application, a recruiter will contact you with any next steps, including the potential to schedule an interview.

You can always search our Careers site for new openings and follow along on our Careers social channels for additional updates. Follow our LinkedIn page or find us on Twitter and Instagram at @verizoncareers.

Specific qualifications vary across jobs and are included in specific job postings. Here, we are dreamers, doers and status quo defiers. In general, we’re looking for a motivated self-starter — a candidate who is never satisfied with the status quo, is always trying to beat a personal best, and thrives in a fast-paced environment where new challenges come up every day. We’re looking for someone who is flexible, dependable, works well in various environments, and gets inspired to take smart risks.

Visit our Careers site to apply for relevant opportunities. We post the majority of our internships and other Campus Program opportunities in August and September for the upcoming year and it’s best to apply as soon as possible as we’re always looking to engage early-in-career talent.

Yes, we do have a limited number of internships and co-ops during the school year in addition to our structured summer program. Visit our Campus page or search for the “Campus & Apprenticeships” career area on our job search page to learn more.

Internships can be expected to last for 10 weeks, from early June to mid-August. Co-ops may last up to six months. Each functional workgroup determines the projects an intern/co-op employee will work on, along with engagement and networking opportunities to make the most of this experience.

Yes, Verizon interns receive compensation for their work. Pay rate varies by team, position and location.

Internships and full-time opportunities are available at Verizon offices around the world. Some Campus hires may need to relocate based on the role and its posted location. Please see the job posting for location details.

Yes. Based on Verizon’s hiring needs and the student’s performance during their internship, we have many interns who return either for an additional internship or a full-time role. If you’ve already graduated, please visit our Careers site to search for opportunities.

The process varies by position. Once you’ve applied, a recruiter will contact you to discuss next steps with you and make sure you have all the information you need.

