Holy Chef! $400K PancakeSwap IFO for BlueMove on Aptos Draws … – BSC NEWS









The first IFO on Aptos by PancakeSwap was a smashing success for the DEX, for BlueMove NFT marketplace, for $MOVE and for $CAKE.

We’re gonna need a bigger kitchen … PancakeSwap’s first Initial Farm Offering (IFO) on Aptos was oversubscribed to the tune of 18,000%! BlueMove NFT market sought to raise $400,000 in the IFO and ended up attracting about $70 million in commitments.

The successful results from the IFO doesn’t mean participants will be getting $70 million worth of $MOVE, however. Only 10 million MOVE tokens were made available in the IFO at a base price $0.04 apiece — purchased using CAKE tokens on Aptos.

Instead, participants will receive a fraction of the $MOVE they committed to buying, in proportion to their share of the overall commitment, along with a refund of the “unused” $CAKE. (See this Medium post from PancakeSwap for details on how the Overflow method works.)

Apart from the major win for BlueMove, the biggest impact of the successful IFO might be the sheer amount of $CAKE bought on or transferred to Aptos.

The migration of $CAKE from BNB Chain to Aptos was so great that it outstripped PancakeSwap’s capacity on its cross-chain bridge.

Done!

🔨 We have raised the limit of our OFT bridge used for bridging CAKE!

🌉 Happy bridging: https://t.co/J5x74NejzE https://t.co/D61gquDsQ9

BlueMove’s coming out party doesn’t stop with the token offering. The IFO continues with a year-long $MOVE Syrup Pool and a 120-day $MOVE-$APT Farm on the PancakeSwap Decentralized Exchange (DEX) .

The $MOVE Farm and Syrup Pool are now live on Aptos PCS!

👨‍🌾 $MOVE – $APT Farm: https://t.co/FmD3VfeMq1

🥞 Stake $CAKE, Earn $MOVE: https://t.co/9mmEjuGdYk

😋 A lovely year-long (365 day) $MOVE Syrup Pool

👉 APR will drop as liquidity increases pic.twitter.com/4w2yZu9McI

IFO participants can also use take their shiny new MOVE tokens and stake them on BlueMove to earn NFTs.

🌊 What can you do with your $MOVE tokens?

1️⃣ Stake them on https://t.co/Jzeed0waAt to earn NFTs distributed by @BlueMove_OA

2️⃣ Create LP pair of $MOVE – $APT and earn a sweet APR from our Farm here: https://t.co/FmD3VfeMq1

PancakeSwap is a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) built on BNB Chain. It offers users various features such as Liquidity Pools, Swapping, Yield Farming, Syrup Pools, Automated Market Maker , Initial Farm Offering (IFO), NFT profile system, and many others.

In addition, the protocol helps users make the most out of their crypto assets by trading, earning through yield farming, and winning via lottery, prediction, and NFT collectibles. With the highest trading volumes in the market, PancakeSwap is the leading DEX on the BNB Chain.

Website | Twitter | Medium | GitHub

Aptos is a new, independent project focused on delivering the safest and most production-ready Layer 1 blockchain in the world. The team includes the original creators, researchers, designers, and builders of Diem, the blockchain that was first built to serve this purpose.

Website | Twitter | Telegram | Medium | Discord |

Goldman Sachs economists anticipate a cut of 25 basis points per quarter but acknowledge uncertainty about when these cuts will occur.

Based on their insights, analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. predict that the Federal Reserve (FED) will gradually reduce interest rates by mid-next year. Rate adjustments are expected quarterly as the FED attempts to normalize the funds rate.

Goldman's Jan Hatzius and David Mericle elaborated on their forecast in a note last Sunday. They explained:

As per the current projections, the timeline for initiating these rate cuts is set for the second quarter of 2024. Goldman Sachs economists anticipate a reduction of 25 basis points per quarter but acknowledge an element of uncertainty. It indicates a possibility that the FOMC might choose to maintain the status quo if normalization isn't urgent.

Among the latest figures, the core consumer price index showed an annual increase of 4.7% after eliminating food and energy costs.

Notably, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is projected to refrain from a rate hike in the upcoming month, with a conclusion during the November meeting that the core inflation trend has moderated sufficiently, making an additional rate increase unnecessary.

Earlier this year, Goldman Sachs indicated that the U.S. central bank could raise interest rates thrice in 2023. These projections were echoed by Bank of America Global Research, which had additionally forecasted a terminal rate ranging from 5.0% to 5.25% by the close of the current year.

‍

The increase in interest rates may result in increased borrowing costs, resulting in fewer trading opportunities and leveraged positions in crypto. When there is uncertainty, traders and investors may opt for less volatile assets, resulting in reduced demand for crypto assets like Bitcoin.

On July 26, the FED raised its key interest rate to as much as 5.5%, the highest level in 22 years. However, Bitcoin exhibited resilience during the recent interest rate increases, affirming its growing reputation as a respected asset class among investors even during the anticipation of rate hikes.

The upcoming interest rate cuts may lead to more interest and demand for Bitcoin, potentially raising its price. Bitcoin is trading at $28,381, with almost no change over the last 24 hours.

‍

Disclaimer: Nothing in this article is intended to constitute financial advice. The content of this article is intended for entertainment and educational purposes only. Investing in cryptocurrency carries a high degree of risk. Capital is at risk, and returns are never guaranteed. You should always do your research.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

Sponsored

Buy Crypto with a bank transfer, credit or debit card, P2P exchange, and more. Not investment advice. All trading risk. Terms apply.

source







