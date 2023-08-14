MrBeast collaborator Chris responds to questions about his gender … – UNILAD









To make sure you never miss out on your favourite NEW stories, we're happy to send you some reminders

Click 'OK' then 'Allow' to enable notifications

Published 15:41 , 06 April 2023 BST



| Last updated 9:26 , 12 May 2023 BST

Featured Image Credit: YouTube/MrBeast/Instagram/@chris_thememegod

YouTuber Chris Tyson has responded to questions about his gender after fans noticed he looked different in a recently uploaded video.

The YouTuber, who is a friend and long-time collaborator of MrBeast, took to Twitter to respond to a post from a follower who shared an older snap of Tyson alongside a shot from the recent video with the caption: “bro wtf happened?”

Loading…

In a quote tweet, Tyson wrote: “HRT [hormone replacement therapy] and it’s only been two months,” alongside a shocked face emoji.

HRT is commonly used to boost levels of estrogen or testosterone in the body.

The post has since been flooded with praise and well wishes from Tyson’s followers with one person writing: “Congratulations to you Chris, you’re incredible!”

Another posted: “Glad you are doing what you need to for yourself and you health, mentally and physically. Best wishes for you in your journey. Other’s opinions don’t matter. Do what you need to do to be happy.”

A third commented: “Proud of you Chris! Keep becoming more and more yourself, we will be here with you! We love to see it!”

While someone else wrote: “Thats amazing. Been watching MrBeast since 2016 and you always been my favourite member, and to see something like this is incredible. We love to see it.”

“Holy smokes I’m proud of you,” said another fan.

In a post on his alt account, which he retweeted on his @chris account, Tyson explained: “Informed consent HRT saved my and many others’ lives.

“The hurdles gnc [gender non-conforming] people have to jump through to get life-saving gender-affirming healthcare in a 1st world country is wild to me. Just let people make informed decisions about their own bodies.”

Responding to the post, MrBeast sent Tyson a string of heart emojis and wrote: “Gotchu”.

Tyson has also updated his @chris account location to ‘any pronouns’, presumably meaning he’s fine with being referred to using he/him, but is also happy for people to go by other pronouns.

Last week, Tyson responded to a fan who questioned him about his gender identity, writing: “Just a heads up, someone finding themself does not always mean they are now x identity, however this is a great time to say trans rights are human rights.

“Let people exist and be happy. And if this make you mad enjoy being on the wrong side of history looking back.”

Well said, Chris.

Topics: Celebrity, MrBeast, YouTube, Chris Tyson

source







