All your questions about the Kindle Unlimited reading subscription … – About Amazon.co.uk









If you love reading and you’re always on the hunt for your next great book, you’ll love Kindle Unlimited. Our team designed this subscription for readers who are always immersed in a book.

With Kindle Unlimited, an ever-growing collection of eBooks, audiobooks, and selected magazines are at your disposal. Here’s everything you should know about Kindle Unlimited, including frequently asked questions and how you can get started today.



How does Kindle Unlimited work?



Kindle Unlimited is a monthly subscription that gives members access to millions of eBooks, including thousands of audiobooks, news and magazine subscriptions. Once you activate your subscription, you can immediately start downloading titles from the Kindle Unlimited catalogue.

Kindle Unlimited works with all Kindle devices, as well as on your phone, computer, or tablet through the free Kindle app.

Kindle Unlimited is a way to borrow eBooks, audiobooks, and magazines. There’s no due date for books borrowed, so while you are a Kindle Unlimited member, you can read and hold onto up to 20 Kindle Unlimited titles at a time until you return them.



What books are included with Kindle Unlimited?



All kinds of books are available through Kindle Unlimited, from popular best sellers to classics and beyond. You can search categories like biographies and memoirs, romance, self-help, and thriller to find your next read. In all, Amazon offers access to millions of eBooks with Kindle Unlimited.

Look for the Kindle Unlimited icon throughout the Kindle Store and click on the “Read for Free” button on Kindle book pages to sign up and start reading. Browse Kindle Unlimited books and discover all the latest new releases to Kindle Unlimited.



What audiobooks are included with Kindle Unlimited?



Audio narration is available for thousands of Kindle Unlimited eBooks. Just look for the headphones icon next to the Kindle Unlimited logo on each book. When browsing titles, you can also click the box that filters “eBooks with Audible Narration.” Browse Kindle Unlimited audiobooks here.



What magazines are included with Kindle Unlimited?



Kindle Unlimited offers a selection of popular newspaper and magazine subscriptions, including OK! Magazine, Cosmopolitan UK, People Magazine, among others. Browse Kindle Unlimited magazines here.



Do I need to have a Kindle to use Kindle Unlimited?



Nope! You can download and read books available on Kindle Unlimited on your mobile or desktop browser or via the free Kindle app. The Kindle app is available for Android phones and tablets, for iPhones and iPads, for computers, and for Amazon devices such as Fire tablets and Kindle Paperwhite, Oasis, and Scribe.



How many Kindle Unlimited books can you borrow at a time?



You can borrow up to 20 eBooks and audiobooks at a time. Magazine subscriptions do not count toward your limit.



Is Kindle Unlimited free with Prime?



No. Kindle Unlimited is a distinct membership that offers members access to more than millions of eBooks, audiobooks, or digital comics and magazines. Prime Reading is a great benefit of an Amazon Prime membership with access to around thousands of titles.



How much does Kindle Unlimited cost?



In the UK, a Kindle Unlimited subscription costs £9.49 a month.



Where is Kindle Unlimited available?



Kindle Unlimited memberships are available in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Brazil, Japan, India, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Australia.



How do I cancel my Kindle Unlimited subscription?



You can cancel your Kindle Unlimited subscription at any time. Just go to Your Memberships & Subscriptions in your account and select “Cancel Kindle Unlimited Subscription.”

Your membership will remain active until your next billing date, after which you’ll lose access to your Kindle Unlimited titles. If you cancel your membership, you will not receive a refund of any membership fees already paid.



Is Kindle Unlimited worth it?



Kindle Unlimited is perfect for avid readers. If you often finish books quickly or find yourself reading multiple books at once, you should try out the subscription. Once you experience Kindle Unlimited’s extensive selection and ease of borrowing, it’s hard to go back.

But don’t simply take our word for it. Here’s what some of our current members say:

“As an avid reader, being able to access as many books as KU has available for one monthly price is a cheaper option than having to purchase each book individually.”—Christina

“I would never be able to afford reading so many books if not for KU. It also allows trying new authors and series. Since I don’t need to pay extra, I’m willing to try books/authors I would normally hesitate to spend money on”—Liya

Get started with Kindle Unlimited.

