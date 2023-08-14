COD Mobile Season 8 Test Build APK Download Link – GINX Esports TV









Just like all other updates, Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 (2023) will bring new maps, modes, rewards, weapons, and much more into the game. Now, before every new update, Activision releases new features, weapons, and more in the test server to get feedback from players.

Activision has revealed the test build for COD Mobile Season 8 (2023), and we will provide you with the direct download link for the test server below, along with a step-by-step guide to install it on your Android devices.

COD Mobile Season 8 (2023) Test Server APK Download Link

COD Mobile Season 8 (2023) test server APK download link. (Picture: Activision)

COD Mobile Season 8 (2023) test server will be open for both Android and iOS devices; however, make sure to register as soon as possible, as it is available for a limited number of players. Activision will soon release one for Season 8, and you can download it from the links below.

Global Test Server:

32-Bit Test Server APK Download Link (Coming Soon)

64-Bit Test Server APK Download Link (Coming Soon)

Once you download it, follow the steps listed below.

Go to your downloads folder and spot the download files.

Tap on the APK file and install it on your device. You might be asked to enable Installation from Unknown Sources, and you can do it by going to Settings > Safety and Privacy.

Launch the installed COD Mobile Season 8 (2023) test server and register your account.

While testing the content, make sure to give feedback to the developers regarding any errors or bugs that you face.

