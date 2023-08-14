Binance Announced To List Rocket Pool In The Innovation Zone – CoinGape









Binance announced the listing of Rocket Pool (RPL) in the Innovation Zone and start trading for these spot trading pairs on January 18th at 8:00 UTC. Binance new spot trading pairs are RPL/BTC, RPL/BUSD, and RPL/USDT. All interested users can start depositing Rocket Pool in preparation for trading now, but the withdrawal of Rocket Pool will begin on January 19th at 8:00 UTC.

The good news for all the interested traders is that Binance will not charge any Binance (BNB) as Rocket Pool (RPL) listing fees.

Founded in 2016 by David Rugendyke, Rocket pool is a decentralized Ethereum (ETH) liquid-staking derivative provider that aims to pivot Ethereum (ETH) from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.

It pairs with the smart node operator together with the stakers to pool ETH for staking and gets rETH to maintain liquidity and control the staked tokens. This decentralized Ethereum staking pool offers up to 4.33% APR for ETH2 Staking.

RPL is the utility and governance token required to become a node operator.

Today RPL is trading at $41.17, up over 27.77% in the last 24 hours. Along with that Rocket Pool has a market cap of $423,178,581 USD.

Binance also launched its new batch of dual investment products with updated target prices and settlement dates. This allows users to leverage Binance’s Sell High and Buy Low products.

The subscription for Dual Investment will begin today at 10:00 UTC. The subscription format will be based on a first come, first served.

The Binance Dual Investment process allows users to access Buy Low and Sell High products with the selected price at scheduled dates in the future.

The target users for Sell High products are those who want to accumulate high rewards on the cryptocurrency holding. On the other hand, target users for Buy Low are those who are willing to accumulate high rewards on stablecoin holdings.

Breaking: Coinbase Officially Halts Operations In Japan

5 Top Altcoins To Add To Your Portfolio This Week

DAILY NEWSLETTER

Your daily dose of Crypto news, Prices & other updates..

Cryptocurrency Prices

News Categories

Crypto Topics

Categories

Contact

Company

Categories

Contact

Company

Close

source







