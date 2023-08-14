Wilderness on Prime Video First Look – Amazon Studios









Starring Jenna Coleman, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Ashley Benson, and Eric Balfour





UK Original Wilderness Launches Globally on Prime Video This Autumn

“How far would you go to get revenge on the person who ripped out your heart?”

Written and created by BAFTA Breakthrough Brit Marnie Dickens, based on B.E. Jones’ novel of the same name, Wilderness is a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly “happily-ever-after” quickly turn into a living nightmare.

Prime Video releases first look imagery for Wilderness, a UK Original series, revolves around British couple Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), who seem to have it all. A rock-solid marriage. A glamorous new life in New York. A golden future stretching ahead of them. Until Liv learns about the affair. Heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion: fury. Enter the American road trip Liv’s fantasised about since she was little, from Monument Valley to the Grand Canyon, on through Yosemite, ending up with a hedonistic weekend in Las Vegas to blow off the dust and sweat. For Will, it’s a chance to make amends, for Liv, it’s a very different prospect—a landscape where accidents happen all the time. The perfect place to get revenge.

Whilst in the epic American National Parks, the couple bump into Will’s colleague Cara (Ashley Benson), a young American woman with a glittering career and an adoring boyfriend, Garth (Eric Balfour). Liv’s best-laid plans are wrecked and, as the foursome go hiking together, Cara and Garth soon find themselves enmeshed in Will and Liv’s lives in a way that will change the course of all their future’s forever.

Wilderness is a psychological thriller driven by a female team, created by Marnie Dickens , based on B.E. Jones’ novel, directed by So Yong Kim , and executive produced by Elizabeth Kilgarriff. UK Original Wilderness launches on Prime Video globally this autumn.

On the themes of the series, writer, creator, and executive producer Marnie Dickens said: "Who doesn’t know someone who’s been cheated on? That gut punch on discovery, the trail of paranoia and suspicion it leaves behind, the difficulty of trusting again. It’s enough to tip anyone over the edge. And that’s where we meet our heroine, Liv, as she’s lied to over and over by the man she loves. Of course she wants revenge, and I, for one, hope she gets it.”

