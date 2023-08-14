Valorant teases Team Death Match, Premier, and new game mode for 2023 – Sportskeeda









Valorant’s Episode 6 was released globally on January 10, 2023. The developers shared insights via video message on the direction they want to take the game and the additions they plan to introduce to the game.

A new map called Lotus was added with the latest Episode of Valorant. It is based in India and contributes to the lore around the game. It also has interesting novel features like rotating doors, breakable walls, and a silent drop, along with interesting elevation changes unseen in earlier maps.

In the video message, executive producer Anna Donlon and game director Andy Ho acknowledged the journey of the tactical shooter, sharing interesting information on what Valorant players can expect from the game in 2023.

Based on the information shared by the developers in the video, the most exciting news for the community is the arrival of a new game mode based on the concept of Team Deathmatch.

Deathmatch has been among the most popular meta-game modes added to the title since its release. Thus, a variation of the mode where you can play in coordination with your team will be well-received by the community.

No further information was shared by the developers on what the new game mode would entail or what its release timeline is, and they saved talking about it until the end of the video.

Donlon spoke about Valorant’s journey since its release, including introducing new maps, Agents, and building a growing esports scene.

Ho gave some interesting insights on the updates players can expect this year, including methods to mitigate disruptive behavior via text and voice chat, along with new ways to unlock content in the game.

He spoke about Swiftplay and that it is here to stay while emphasizing the addition of Premier to the game, which will change how players perceive the game’s competitive scene.

The developers envision Premier as a way to link the game and the esports scene. This mode will allow players to play together as teams for ranks and a place on a regional team leaderboard.

The alpha version of the mode was tested in Brazil last year and received an overwhelming response from the community. Both the beta and the official launch of the mode are scheduled for 2023.

Donlon also said Valorant will reach other platforms, including mobile, in the future, although there isn’t a projected release date yet. She added that Riot is trying to develop ways in which players can interact with the game even when away from their keyboards.

She spoke briefly about the VCT, which will follow a brand-new format this year. The Tour will kick off in Sao Paulo with the LOCK//IN Tournament and have its Masters event in Tokyo. She also teased about the venue for the Champions event but didn’t reveal it.

Overall, the video message featured new information about the game, giving the community an idea of where the character-based tactical shooter is headed in 2023.

