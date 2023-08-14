watchOS 10: Here's how to install the beta update on your Apple watch – India TV News









Apple has unveiled the first public beta for watchOS 10, signaling a significant update for its wearable operating system. The beta version, now available to all interested users, offers a range of exciting features such as a redesigned widget-focused user interface, fresh watch faces, and improved applications, according to a report by 9To5Mac.

Following the release of the third developer beta for iOS 17, watchOS 10, and other software, Apple has expanded access to the beta software by introducing the public version. This move allows users to explore and test the upcoming watchOS update.

To install the watchOS 10 beta update, users must first install the iOS 17 beta on their device. Afterward, they can launch the Watch app on their iPhone and navigate to the My Watch tab. From there, selecting General and then Software Update will lead to the option for Beta Updates. Choosing the watchOS 10 Public Beta will initiate the installation. If the option does not appear, users may need to register for the public beta at beta.apple.com using their Apple ID before retrying the installation process.

The release of the public beta indicates a more stable phase in the testing process, demonstrating the company's confidence in allowing non-developers to install and test the software.

Native apps on the Apple Watch have also received significant improvements. Applications like Weather, Stocks, Home, Maps, Messages, World Clock, and Heart Rate have undergone modern redesigns, boasting enhanced navigation and delivering more accessible and comprehensive information to users.

Furthermore, the release includes new mental health functionalities such as mood tracking, offering users insights into their emotional well-being.

