Valorant Flashback 2022 – how to check statistics for gameplay in … – RealSport101

Here’s how to see how hard you won in Valorant, 2022.

Valorant celebrates the end-of-year 2022 in many ways, one of these being a flashback where people can see their stats.

Players can see their performance in 2022 scaled down to some key stats within the game.

Riot Games included your overall K/D/A, most played agent, headshot percentage and many more.

These can all be shared on your social media to bring bragging rights to your audiences. Or… show how hard you’ve been carried.

Either way, it’s a great thing to look back at the progress of your account and how far you’ve come.

So, let’s take a look at the Valorant flashback for 2022 and how players can access it.

Valorant’s flashback allows players to see a summary of their gameplay and style in 2022.

Riot Games created this at the end of each year to celebrate the most important component of any game… the player.

Players can see smaller details such as headshot percentage to larger details such as what your overall K/D/A is.

Getting to see your stats for the whole year is very simple and all Valorant players can access this.

All players have to do is have an active account with some sort of matches played on it to get results.

Here is how to access your Valorant flashback for 2022…

Riot Games will send your flashback to your email directly.

However, the end date to sign up is December 26, 2022.

This most likely indicates the date that these flashbacks will be sent, so expect an email around that time.

