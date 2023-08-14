Deals: Verizon's New Sale Might Be Your Last Chance to Get … – MacRumors









In addition to a deal on the first-generation AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case, Verizon is now nearly matching the all-time low price on Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro 2. You can get these for $199.99, down from $249.00, which remains just about $2 away from the best price we ever tracked on the accessory.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Verizon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Although they were around $197 on Woot prior to Black Friday, that sale was very rare and disappeared quickly. The $199.99 price tag has been the most consistent deal on the AirPods Pro 2 all season, and as of today only Verizon is offering the sale with all other retailers having ended their promotions.

Although it may return at other retailers, this could be the last chance to get the AirPods Pro 2 in stock and at a discount for Christmas delivery. Head to our full Deals Roundup to get caught up with all of the latest deals and discounts that we’ve been tracking over the past week.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on July 24 released iOS 16.6, delivering a number of important bug and security fixes as work continues on the much larger iOS 17 update.

Next-generation version of iOS with overhauled communication apps, autocorrect improvements, a StandBy nightstand/desk mode, and more.

Lock Screen design overhaul, interactive widgets, Live Activities, Health app, and more.

Overhauled app designs, improvements for cyclists and hikers, new health insights, and more for Apple Watch.

Interactive desktop widgets, Web apps in Dock, Safari profiles, Game mode, and more.

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

5 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source







