Watch the Broadcast Premiere of 'Ms. Marvel,' the Disney+ Original Series, This August on ABC! – ABC









"Ms. Marvel" is beaming to broadcast television! The full Emmy®-nominated series is set to air across two Saturday nights in August. ABC will offer viewers the opportunity to watch all of the hit Disney+ Original series this summer, ahead of Ms. Marvel’s theatrical debut in "The Marvels" on Nov. 10, with the first three episodes airing on ABC on SATURDAY, AUG. 5, and the final three episodes on SATURDAY, AUG. 12, from 8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT. Be sure to watch on the ABC app from your smartphone and tablet (iOS and Android), computer on ABC.com and connected devices (Roku, AppleTV and Amazon Fire TV).

"MS. MARVEL" IS NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+



Saturday, Aug. 5

8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT / PDT – "Generation Why": Kamala Khan attends Avengercon only to discover that she herself might have superpowers.

9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Crushed": Kamala and Bruno explore the source of her newfound powers just in time for a perilous adventure.

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Destined": Ahead of Aamir’s wedding, Kamala may face grave consequences due to a crucial decision she makes.

Saturday, Aug. 12

8:00 – 9:00 p.m. EDT / PDT – "Seeing Red": Kamala travels around the world to solve the mystery of the bangle and her family’s history.

9:00 – 10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Time and Again": The bangle reveals to Kamala secrets about her family lineage, as well as the truth behind the Veil.

10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – "No Normal": Back in Jersey, Kamala finds Kamran and protects him from Damage Control, who will stop at nothing to take him in.



About Ms. Marvel: Marvel Studios’ "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right? "Ms. Marvel" will continue to be available to stream on Disney+.

source







