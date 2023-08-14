AT&T Digital Divide: Building a Bridge to Possibility – AT&T Newsroom









“Connectivity is at our core. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to deliver transformative change to millions of Americans by narrowing the digital divide and bringing broadband’s benefits to more and more people. We have the necessary ingredients – the resources, employee expertise and will – to help our nation realize the Internet’s social and economic benefits.”

– John Stankey, CEO

Connectivity is a bridge to possibility, improving the way we move through our daily lives, succeeding in work and school, and having a fair chance in the global economy. Not everyone has access to the opportunities that connectivity brings. This is the digital divide, and today it hinders millions1 of Americans from having the information they need to thrive in this modern world.

At AT&T, we are driven to connect people, and we’re putting the best of our reach and resources to work to bring the benefits of broadband and digital access to all. And it’s going to take more than one bridge to get there.

That’s why we are closing the digital divide together by focusing not only on access to affordable high-speed internet, but also the skills and community resources that encourage safe and successful adoption.



AT&T is committed to keeping our customers and communities connected – both through investing in our networks and in working with state and local governments to efficiently build out broadband networks to narrow the digital divide.

AT&T is participating in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help make wired and wireless services more affordable for millions of American households.

By combining the federal ACP benefit with one of the Access from AT&T plans, eligible households can take advantage of free internet.

Having access to internet connectivity and digital resources isn’t enough.

Our commitments include programs that help people and communities develop digital literacy skills to thrive in our modern world.

1 FCC Broadband Deployment Report, https://docs.fcc.gov/public/attachments/FCC-21-18A1.pdf, FCC Broadband Speed Guide, https://about.att.com/story/2022/digital-literacy-commitment.html.

