Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX Explodes to New ATH, What’s the Next Target? – CryptoPotato









Avalanche (AVAX) broke the resistance at $106 and was propelled into a very strong rally, setting new highs on a daily basis.

Key Support levels: $106

Key Resistance levels: $160

After AVAX turned the previous resistance at $106 into support, the price has not stopped moving higher. The momentum is very strong, and bulls have full control of the market. The next key resistance to consider can be found at $160.

Trading Volume: The break of resistance happened on good volume. However, the current increase in price appears to happen with a decreasing volume. This is not ideal, but the momentum remains in favor of the bulls, at least for now.

RSI: The RSI on the daily timeframe is above 80 points which indicates a strong bullish presence. Nevertheless, it’s important to be careful because if the RSI reaches over 90 points and into oversold territory, this might present an issue.

MACD: The MACD on the daily timeframe is bullish with moving averages that are expanding and a histogram that is making higher highs. So long as this continues, there is very little to stop AVAX from going higher.

Bias

The bias for AVAX is bullish and will remain so until the price faces some resistance.

AVAX has surprised the market with this breakout, considering the correction in BTC and ETH. Therefore, there’s a lot of attention towards the cryptocurrency, and this might propel it to go higher. A tentative target at this time is $160, where the situation needs to be reassessed based on the market’s reaction.

Duo Nine is a crypto educator and a seasoned technical analyst with over seven years of experience in price action trading. After buying his first Bitcoin in 2014, Duo never left this space. He also has a cool crypto community on Discord with over 3,500 members where he posts charts, opinions on the market and guides new members. Contact: Twitter | Community



Sign-up FREE to receive our extended weekly market update and coin analysis report

source







