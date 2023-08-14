“Twitter – MrBeast Bad” – YouTuber Philanthropist Responds to … – EssentiallySports

Share this article
via Imago
Source: MrBeast YT
YouTube star MrBeast has the valor to consistently explore the content creation space with different ideas and themes. Known for his over-the-top and artful style of giving away lavish prizes in his videos, he is always seen as a ‘people’s man’. And he proved so by giving 1,000 people back their sight. However, he did receive some criticism from some who called him out for doing such gestures for views purely.
Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson has the aura of bringing happiness to the community through his videos. Be it gaming or short-form videos, he tries to distribute happiness and cheer the crowd. While he earns loads of money, he has admitted to investing them in his videos. More so, his YouTube channel and website Beast Philanthropy, especially focus on relief/campaign-like content.
Keeping his channel at stake, he tried to experiment with a new style in his recent video as he helped in curing 1,000 blind people. While the video already crossed 50M views within two days of upload, there were some who declared the video to be “demonic”. To clear the air, MrBeast has responded to such inclinations.
Making a father see for the first time, helping a person drive for the first time, and many other scenarios were fulfilled in Jimmy’s new video. All in all, the video does leave the fans teary-eyed and makes one feel proud to be a supporter of the star.
Addressing the criticism, MrBeast summed up an analogy as to what seems to have happened following the upload of his recent video. He tweeted, “Twitter – Rich people should help others with their money; Me – Okay, I’ll use my money to help people and I promise to give away all my money before I die. Every single penny.; Twitter – MrBeast bad.”
Twitter – Rich people should help others with their money
Me – Okay, I’ll use my money to help people and I promise to give away all my money before I die. Every single penny.
Twitter – MrBeast bad
— MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 30, 2023
Seemingly drawing an irony, MrBeast launched a soft punch at the criticism while vouching that he would give every penny before he dies. Jimmy’s girlfriend Thea Booysen joined the tweet by launching a funny remark on Jimmy by saying, “Can confirm, @MrBeast bad. He sleeps with a fan on, then steals the blankets.”
In the tweet thread, a famous influencer-turned-boxer KSI said, “Twitter is just full of sad stupid people 😂.” MIT research scientist Lex Fridman vouched for his friend by saying, “MrBeast good.” To get a good view of reactions, one can see the tweets below:
Can confirm, @MrBeast bad. He sleeps with a fan on, then steals the blankets.
— Thea Booysen 🐺 (@Thea_Booysen) January 31, 2023
Some people are addicted to negativity, and alas they are usually the loudest. Thank you for trying to make the world a more joyful place ❤️
— Liv Boeree (@Liv_Boeree) January 30, 2023
They are simply attention seeking losers. You have done great things & will continue to do as such.
— KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) January 30, 2023
the whiners don’t want any problems fixed, they want to be professional victims and someone accomplishing things makes them feel bad, so they turn their bad feelings into lashing out at people
they are boring and useless, nobody should ever cater to them
— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 31, 2023
fuck em
— Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) January 30, 2023
MrBeast good
— Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) January 30, 2023
Twitter is just full of sad stupid people 😂
— ksi (@KSI) January 30, 2023
Given the reactions of the people, one can say the majority are on his side and commended him for the work he did for those 1,000 people as they got to live the lost parts of their life back. What was your reaction to seeing the video for the first time? Do tell us in the comments below.
