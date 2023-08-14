Latest iPhone 15 leak reveals shocking U-turn on specs by Apple – HT Tech









The latest leaked information about the iPhone 15 has shown some unexpected choices in design, such as a special periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max and new Action button controls. However, the biggest surprise is that these iPhones are set to be the most compatible with different standards.

According to leakster ChargerLab, which has been a trustworthy source of news, all models of the iPhone 15 will support fast wireless charging at 15W using the Qi2 standard. This is a massive U-turn by Apple because it had, till now, limited wireless charging to 7.5W, and only Apple MagSafe accessories could reach 15W.

With the combination of fast wireless charging and the iPhone 15’s use of USB-C wired charging, Apple is venturing into virgin territory with their new iPhones.

“ChargerLAB has confirmed from the supply chain that Apple’s MagSafe module costs around $16, which is the largest part of the total cost, resulting in higher retail prices,” the website explains. “The new Qi2 wireless charging module costs less than one-third the price of Apple’s MagSafe module, and manufacturers are not required to be MFi members.” This means that cheaper and faster wireless charging accessories will be available on the market.

Qi2 is based on Apple’s MagSafe standard and includes the same magnetic ring that secures the chargers in place.

EU law will require Apple to adopt USB-C by December 2024, but they could have continued using the Lightning connector for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 (expected to launch in September 2023 and 2024, respectively).

Additionally, it is expected that iOS 17 will allow the installation of apps from third-party app stores. The European Union has been pushing Apple to open up the App Store, but this change was not expected until another year. Apple is now embracing this change.

With so many changes happening at Apple, potential upgraders to the iPhone 15 is something to really look forward to. And one can only imagine what changes iPhone 16 will be rolled out with.

