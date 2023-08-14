Down But Not Out: The Staying Power of NFTs Amidst a Market Slump – NFT Culture









BUY OUR COMMUNITY TOKEN

newsletter, NFT News art, blockchain, Branding, Cryptocurrency, defi, digital assets, Digital Economy, ethereum, Film Industry, fundraising, gaming, investment, Market Trends, nfts, Television

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a novel and exciting form of digital asset, have seen an incredible journey since their introduction to the world in 2017. They have created a new market, influenced the global lexicon, and redefined the concept of ownership in the digital world. However, like any financial market, the NFT market has seen its fair share of highs and lows. This blog post aims to explore the current slump in the NFT market, delve into its causes, and discuss why the term NFT is still solidifying its place in our vocabulary and why the value of these digital assets remains indisputable.

The NFT market burst onto the scene with the introduction of CryptoKitties in 2017 and has grown exponentially since then. By 2021, the market capitalization of NFTs had surpassed a staggering $40 billion, encompassing a variety of collections such as art, metaverse tokens, and gaming collectibles, among others.

However, every market has its ups and downs, and the NFT market is no exception. The crypto market faced a downturn in 2022, which negatively impacted the demand for NFTs. Prices fell, and sales dried up, leading to a mass exodus of buyers and sellers from the market.

The slump has continued into 2023, with NFT sales taking a considerable hit in the month of May. The trading volume for the month reached only $333 million, putting May on track to be the first month in the year with a trading volume under $1 billion.

Several factors have contributed to this slump, including the recent memecoin frenzy and a surge in Ethereum gas fees. A considerable number of crypto traders sold their NFT holdings at a loss at the beginning of May to participate in the volatile frog-themed token, Pepe (PEPE). This increased on-chain activity, subsequently driving Ethereum’s gas fees above $100. This surge in transaction costs negatively impacted the volume of low-value NFT trades on the blockchain, as traders grappled with affordability concerns.

It’s worth noting that Ethereum continues to be the dominant NFT chain, controlling 81% of the trading volume in May. However, it’s responsible for only 5.7% of the total number of NFT sales, indicating that it’s primarily being used for higher-volume transactions.

Despite the slump, there are still signs of life in the NFT market. In fact, May saw a 27% increase in the average number of daily unique active wallets interacting with NFTs, compared to April. This bump was attributed to the fanfare surrounding the new “Milady Maker” NFT collection.

Furthermore, several promising developments are unfolding in the NFT space. As 2023 advances, investors who understand the digital economy or wish to add NFTs to their portfolios should keep an eye on Artificial Intelligence (AI) NFTs, music NFTs, fractional NFT games, and NFT ticketing.

Another emerging use case involves NFT loans. Investors are securing loans for potential companies using their NFTs and NFT collections as collateral, illustrating the tangible value of these digital assets.

Moreover, brands across industries are showing increased interest in NFTs and developing innovative strategies to participate in the market. From food corporations like Taco Bell and McDonald’s to luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Nike, companies are using limited-edition NFT collectibles to boost social media engagement, build customer loyalty, and even assist charities.

Lastly, NFTs are transforming the TV and film industry. NFT TV series are emerging, and NFTs are being used to fund various TV shows and film projects. Samsung has even announced an “NFT Aggregation Platform” in its newest TV models, allowing viewers to browse and purchase NFTs directly from their television.

The journey of the NFT market serves as a reminder that financial markets are never linear. They have their peaks and valleys. And while the NFT market may be down, it’s far from out. NFTs are still cement ing their place in the digital economy, and with the development of new use cases and continued interest from various industries, they are likely to remain a significant player in the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. Despite the current downturn, it is important to note that market conditions can change rapidly, and the future of NFTs may hold many surprises.

Submit your NFT Project to be featured here.



→ Natalee

Guides, newsletter, NFT News

newsletter, NFT Events, NFT News

newsletter, NFT News, NFT Projects

WE WOULD LOVE TO FEATURE YOUR WORK.

get the latest news, artist drops, Projects, and more.

NFTCulture exists at the intersection of art, culture, and the blockchain. Our mission is to triangulate the relationship between artists, collectors, and the myriad of marketplaces to create a strong community that benefits all.

Disclaimer:

To feature art and artists, we try to embed or link directly to the source of the artist. Sometimes that is not possible, so we try and provide proper representation. If your art is featured on this website and you want it removed. please let us know and we will remove immediately.







The Content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing contained on our Site constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by NFTCulture or any third party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

source







