Victor’s Valorant settings: Keybinds, crosshair, mouse settings & more – Dexerto

NRG Esports Valorant pro Victor ‘Victor’ Wong is considered to be one of the best Valorant players in the esport. Here’s everything you need to know about Victor’s Valorant settings, including his keybinds, mouse settings, crosshair, and more.

Victor was one of OpTic Gaming’s most consistent players during their 2022 run in which they placed top three across all three international Valorant Champions Tour tournaments. Now on NRG Esports, Victor is looking to continue that consistency and success into 2023.

Now those looking to improve at Valorant are wondering what Victor’s Valorant settings are. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered with a full breakdown of how he likes to play.

The OpTic pro plays on a relatively low sensitivity and a normal DPI at 800. He competes using a Logitech G703.

Victor, like many pros, uses a small crosshair for precise aiming. He opts for a white version of the reticle. You can copy the pro by manually choosing his settings, or you can import his crosshair with his unique code listed below.

Victor currently uses the Zowie XL2566K gaming monitor and he competes in the native 16:9 aspect ratio.

Below are his full monitor settings.

Like many other professional players, Victor chooses to play with almost all of his video settings set to low.

That is all the settings and gear that you need to emulate Victor’s setup. You can check out other pro Valorant player settings on Dexerto.

