42Crunch API Security Platform Now Available On-Premises – DevOps.com

42Crunch has announced that the scanning tools it provides to enable DevOps teams to secure application programming interfaces (APIs) can now be deployed in on-premises IT deployments.
Previously only available as a cloud service, the 42Crunch API Security Platform has also been updated to provide expanded support for the OpenAPI specification for REST interfaces defined by the OASIS standards body.
Finally, the 42Crunch API Security platform now allows IT teams to share collections of APIs among specific teams and users with different levels of access in addition to providing integration with third-party identity management platforms.
Dmitry Sotnikov, chief product officer for 42Crunch, said the on-premises edition of the API scanning platform will make it possible for IT organizations, including those that require all the platforms they run to be deployed in an IT environment, to exercise more control over and extend their DevSecOps workflows to include scans of APIs.
Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting insecure APIs because they potentially provide access to a trove of data, Sotnikov noted. Those same APIs also enable cybercriminals to compromise an entire software supply chain, Sotnikov added.
At a time when more organizations are deploying APIs, thanks to the rise of microservices, it’s apparent there is a greater need for a tool that dynamically scans APIs for vulnerabilities before they are deployed, said Sotnikov.
In general, Sotnikov said IT organizations are becoming more sophisticated in their approach to securing software. Ford Motor Co., for example, is using the 42Crunch API Security Platform to secure both internal and external APIs, Sotnikov said. 42Crunch claims its revenues increased 900% in 2020, with more than 150,000 users of the platform.
As organizations of all sizes become more dependent on software, cybersecurity teams are now reviewing how that software is constructed. Of course, responsibility of security is still shifting left as part of the overall transition to DevSecOps best processes, but Sotnikov said cybersecurity teams still want to verify for themselves that whatever software is deployed is secure. IT organizations are moving away from a “whack-a-mole” approach to security as they embrace DevSecOps, Sotnikov added.
Unfortunately, APIs don’t always receive the level of attention they deserve. Many developers still tend to view them as an afterthought, and once deployed, it’s not uncommon for APIs to languish for years without being reviewed or updated. Making sure APIs are secure requires dynamic scanning processes to be baked into DevOps workflows if organizations want to ensure the integrity of their software, said Sotnikov.
APIs are, of course, everywhere now. The days when a handful of APIs were exposed to share data with a limited number of customers and partners are long over. There are almost no applications built and deployed today that doesn’t expose myriad APIs. Cybersecurity teams obviously can’t keep pace with the rate of change being made to those APIs, as new ones are added and others updated or replaced. The onus for securing all those APIs is, now more than ever, clearly on the DevOps team.
