Microsoft's latest Surface Duo update is causing random reboots – Android Police









The issue affects the original Duo and the Duo 2

Microsoft's original Surface Duo was late to the party and offered too little for the price it commanded. Learning from its mistakes, the Redmond-based company launched the Surface Duo 2 in 2021 with significantly better internals. But the battery life was weak, the form factor clunky, and the camera performance sub-par. Microsoft's software support for the Surface Duo lineup has been erratic, with the Android 12L update hitting the devices only in October 2022, more than a year after its release. Making matters worse for the handful of Duo owners, the latest update seems to be causing major stability issues.

Many Surface Duo owners on Reddit report crashes and random reboots after installing the May 2023 firmware (via Dr Windows). In some cases, the device fails to boot correctly on the first occasion and prompts users for a factory reset. A forced reboot, however, seems to do the trick, and your Surface Duo will boot just fine on the second attempt.

A possible workaround to the random reboot issue is to ensure you do not connect your Surface Duo to Wi-Fi. Instead, keep its connectivity limited to mobile data. The problem affects both the original Duo and its successor and is not limited to any particular model.

Microsoft's official firmware page for the Surface Duo lineup only mentions the May 2023 update containing the latest security patch. And given the relatively small update size — 68MB for the original Duo and 128MB on the Duo 2 — it is unlikely to pack any other changes. So, it is unclear why users are facing random reboots with just a regular security patch.

If you use a Surface Duo and have not installed the firmware yet, consider waiting until Microsoft addresses the reported issues. And if you have already installed the update, there's not much you can do now.

