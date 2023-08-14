Saying Goodbye: How to Cancel Your Apple TV+ Subscription – PCMag UK









You decided to subscribe to Apple TV+ so you could watch Coda, Severance, Ted Lasso, and The Tragedy of Macbeth, but now you’re ready to move on. There are many video streaming services out there. Maybe you weren’t impressed with the content, or don’t feel the service is worth the money.

If you’re ready to cancel your subscription to Apple TV+, there are a few things to keep in mind. The steps for cancelling are the same whether you’re in the midst of the free trial or are already paying for a subscription. If you cancel during the trial, there’s no charge. If you cancel during a paid subscription, you’re still charged for the entire month. Your access to the service remains intact until the end of the month.

You can cancel your subscription from the Apple TV website, App Store, Apple TV mobile app, or an Apple TV. Here’s how to say goodbye to Apple TV+ from each.

Open to the Apple TV+ website and click your account icon in the upper right corner. Open Settings and click the Manage link in the Subscriptions section. An “Edit Your Subscription” box will pop up; click Cancel Subscription.

The next window will ask you to confirm your cancellation. If you’re ready to let go, click Cancel Subscription then hit Done to complete the process.

You can also open the Apple TV app or App Store on your mobile device. Tap your account icon in the upper right, then select Manage Subscriptions or Subscriptions. At the Subscriptions window, tap the Apple TV+ entry and choose Cancel Subscription. Tap Confirm to proceed with the cancellation.

On an Apple TV, open Settings and navigate to Users and Accounts, and then open your account. Choose Subscriptions to view a list of all the subscriptions linked through the device.

Select the Apple TV+ entry from the list and click Cancel Subscription. You must then confirm the cancellation in order to finalize the process.

