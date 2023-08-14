WhatsApp desktop app will let you send images in original quality – MSPoweruser









If you send images in WhatsApp, the receiver does not get them in their original quality. Even if you send a high-quality image, WhatsApp compresses it and reduces its size and quality for faster transfer. However, the Meta-owned chat messenger is now working on the ability to send images in their original quality.

Last month, we reported that Meta was testing the ability to send high-quality images for the WhatsApp Android app. Besides that, the instant chat messenger is also working on the same feature for its desktop clients. Well-known WhatsApp blog WABetainfo spotted the feature on the WhatsApp desktop, confirming that the functionality is in development. It also revealed what the UI looked like.

It is worth pointing out that users will still be able to send images using the compression method even when the feature goes live for everyone. You should do this if you do not have enough storage space, slow internet connectivity, or both. On top of the standard compression method, users can send images in “Standard quality” or “HD quality” from the WhatsApp desktop apps for Windows and Mac.

The company was first known to be working on the capability in 2021. But as you know, it never made it to the beta testing phase. But it went through several delays for some reasons. But now that we are getting several pieces of evidence of the company’s renewed effort to bring support for high-quality images, we are hopeful it will kickstart the beta testing process for this functionality in the coming months.

Meanwhile, if you want to send images of original quality in WhatsApp, send them as documents, and it will do the trick. Have you ever tried to send WhatsApp images in their original quality? Let us know in the comments section.

Via WABetainfo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked







Δ

As an Amazon Associate MSpoweruser.com earns commission from qualifying purchases.

About Us | Privacy | Contact Us

Copyright 2023 MSpoweruser, all rights reserved. Not associated with Microsoft

[email protected]

source







