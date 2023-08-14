Tether's USDT Now Supported by Strike for Payments – KryptoMoney









Strike, a digital payments platform, has integrated Tether’s USDT stablecoin into its platform, aiming to enhance the speed, safety, and efficiency of payments for its users. The integration not only facilitates seamless transactions but also promotes the broader adoption of USDT.

By incorporating USDT into its Bitcoin lightning network-based platform, Strike allows users to transfer their cryptocurrencies globally without being concerned about market volatility.

The addition of Tether’s stablecoin enables users to swiftly convert their digital assets into fiat currency, resolving previous liquidity challenges that hindered widespread adoption.

Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s CTO, expressed that this collaboration reflects the increasing acceptance and recognition of stablecoins as reliable and efficient digital payment solutions. He further emphasized that this partnership would drive innovation, foster the adoption of digital currencies, and contribute to building a more inclusive financial ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Strike believes that this integration will reshape the crypto industry landscape and create new avenues for seamless digital transactions.

According to CEO Jack Mallers, the decision to choose USDT over Circle-backed USDC was based on the trust factor, as people outside the U.S. have concerns regarding Circle. Mallers revealed that Strike has expanded its services to over 65 countries, and the company plans to relocate its headquarters to the Bitcoin-friendly nation of El Salvador.

This expansion will introduce Strike to new markets in Africa, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Asia, and the Caribbean, including countries such as Zambia and Antigua and Barbuda.

The company’s ambitious move is expected to reach nearly 3 billion people, thereby driving global crypto adoption and usage to new heights.

