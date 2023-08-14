“This Is Huge”- Fans Celebrate MrBeast Winning at Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards, Who Admits Not Liking Awards but Receives Them for a Sweet Reason – EssentiallySports









via Imago

Image Courtesy: IMAGO

MrBeast dominated 2022 with his impressive run. The internet sensation was crowned as the king of YouTube after gaining an abundant number of subscribers for his channel. He shattered records left to right, beating many prominent figures on the internet. And it seems like he has brought that very momentum into 2023 as well.

America’s Favorite Video Today

Thanks to all these achievements, accolades have started finding Jimmy, and the latest Nickelodeon Kids Choice Award is the newest entry to his list.

Jimmy Donaldson has become one of the most prominent figures in the internet entertainment industry. Covering a wide genre for his content, Donaldson has ventured into philanthropy, reaction channels, gaming, and much more. His aim to broaden his audience base has gotten massive benefits as well because of these.

via Imago

Image Courtesy: IMAGO

Moreover, Jimmy is an inspiration for many kids. He has a huge fan following among them as well. And thus, it is no wonder he was nominated for a Nickelodeon Kids Award. MrBeast was shortlisted under the ‘Favorite Male Streamer’ category.

Jimmy was accompanied in the category by Austin Creed, Ninja, Ryan’s World, SeanDoesMagic, and Unspeakable. This sure was a tough competition, but Donaldson managed to oust them all to be awarded as the Favorite Male Streamer.





A post shared by MrBeast (@mrbeast)

The cheer and love shown by the live audience who were present while Jimmy descended from the top in the UFO-themed capsule point towards why he was selected as the winner of this category.

This is not the first time the YouTube King is getting awarded for his content. And it sure does not seem like the last time. His increasing popularity and dedication to creating content for his fans would push him even further to achieve great heights.

MrBeast took to Instagram to share the wonderful news about his win. Soon Jimmy was receiving praise and showers of love from his fans. Many were congratulating the star for getting awarded yet again on the same platform.

Some others were congratulating Jimmy’s mom, as MrBeast’s post was indicating towards it. That is, Jimmy, in his post, told that he wins these many awards because it makes his mom happy. This also has increased the love people shower towards the internet icon.

Some were disappointed though. It is not because Jimmy won the award but because MrBeast did not get covered in slime. The Nickelodeon Kids Awards is known for sliming popular celebrities after they come on the stage.

It seems like fans were expecting this yet again, but were faced with disappointment. Maybe they decided not to slime the star a second time, as he already faced it when he received his previous award.

