Amazon Loses Key Backer Four Years Into Plan To Eliminate … – Slashdot

I’d expect an ESG index to indicate how sustainable a company is to humanity. Don’t know if that is Blackrock’s goal or if they’re successful, but the data point alone does seem like a useful thing to track.

Nothing prevents you from tracking each metric individually as well. Feels like complaining over nothing!

ESG can go pound sand. If you really care about the environment you won’t mix things up by demanding companies also demonstrate sufficiently woke policies. I’m not saying you can’t demand both, I’m saying they should be completely different indices.

They are three different indices combined in one product as demand for the three in combo is larger than each individual indice. If you want the E only then you can get an ETF that tracks such an index such as ERTH (Invesco MSCI Sustainable Future ETF) that tracks the MSCI Global Environment Select Index. If no standard product on the market suits you then you’ll need to look to the platforms that provide “custom indexing”, some providers can get you anything you can screen from publicly available metrics a

Let’s be honest. It’s not the theoretical number of strategic directions that is the target of objection. It’s the existence of progressive ideas. I’m not sure why the existence of funds that are available for others to invest in and for you to completely ignore would elicit so much consternation.

Aside from the use of the currently popular but lazy contentless pejorative, there is a lack of logical consistency with this sentiment. Why should there be different indices? Why should there be limits on the

You can’t have company carbon reduction goals in a world where every company now needs to 10x data centers for AI support.

One of them has to go, and because AI is the newer shiner thing that is pulling in investors – well ESG is right out. It had a good run.

Amazon is doing fine with their pronouns, mostly because implementing those policies aren’t costing them much in revenue.

Switching over to electric delivery vehicles, on the other hand? That’s probably going to cost them a small fortune.

Shouldn’t– delivery vehicles are nearly the perfect niche application for electric vehicles. They don’t need 300+ mile range, do stop and go runs, where the regen braking is useful, and charge at the home station overnight.

I’m juxtaposing this with the mornings at the local gas station, with 30 Amazon vehicles all being fueled up semi-simultaneously. The energy required to push around a battery large enough to move a decent-sized delivery van with the aerodynamics of a brick for 8 hours plus a day sounds like a challenge. And yeah, I know, things could change, but aerodynamics would cost carrying capacity and …well you should get the picture.

Exactly. If they just plugged in to charge overnight, this traffic jam wouldn’t happen.

The energy required to push around a battery large enough to move a decent-sized delivery van with the aerodynamics of a brick … aerodynamics would cost carrying capacity and ..

Since aerodynamic drag is proportional to velocity squared, drag is critical for high velocity vehicles operating on highways, but less important for low velocity vehicles, like delivery vans operating on local streets.

For Amazon to have that goal, well, that’s nice. But what is the “actual” tangible outcome incurred from losing that endorsement?

If it results in neither restrictions by regulators nor loss of customer base, then (from Amazon’s perspective), “Oh well.” They’re already fighting a perception of being “evil” – does not meeting a climate goal make them “more evil”, and does it matter?

