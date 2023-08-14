Which Fire TV Is Best for You? a Breakdown of Amazon's Streaming … – Business Insider









Jump to

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon Fire TV devices are designed to deliver easy access to all of the best streaming services, including Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon’s own Prime Video. Fire TV products are some of the best streaming devices you can buy, and you can choose between different stick and cube models. Entry-level Fire TV models offer full HD playback, while the best Fire TVs support 4K video and high dynamic range (HDR) for enhanced color and contrast.

Every Fire TV device comes with an Alexa voice remote, which makes apps easier to navigate and content simple to find. Amazon also sells full-fledged smart TVs that have the Fire TV operating system (OS) built right in. Though these displays don’t rank among the best TVs you can buy, they are decent budget options for fans of Amazon’s ecosystem.

But with so many different Fire TV models to consider, it can be tricky to figure out which one is the right for your needs. To help you pick the best Fire TV for your entertainment setup, we’ve detailed all the ins and outs of each model.

Fire TV Sticks often drop to all-time low prices during sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Amazon Prime Day.

During these events, we’ve seen deals for up to 50% off some of the best Fire TVs. We’ve frequently seen the base Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick 4K drop to cheaper prices than the entry-level Fire TV Stick Lite.

The Fire TV Stick Lite is the best Fire TV you can snag on a budget. Like the company’s other Stick models, this compact dongle plugs right into your TV’s HDMI port.

When it comes to general performance, the Fire TV Stick Lite matches the quality of the more expensive Fire TV Stick. In fact, the only real difference between this model and the regular Fire TV Stick is its remote. The Lite includes an Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which lacks TV controls, like power and guide buttons. Other than that, both models are basically the same.

The Fire TV Stick Lite offers streaming at up to 1080p resolution, which is a perfect fit for an HDTV. The device also supports high dynamic range (HDR) using the HDR10 and HDR10+ formats. This feature delivers enhanced colors and contrast when streaming HDR videos on apps like Disney Plus. That said, most TVs that support HDR are 4K models, and if you have a 4K TV, we highly recommend you pay a bit more for one of Amazon’s 4K sticks.

If your TV doesn’t support 4K, the Fire TV Stick Lite will suit your streaming needs just fine. Keep in mind, however, the standard Fire TV Stick occasionally goes on sale for even less than the Lite. When that happens, there’s really no reason to consider this model.

The standard Fire TV Stick matches the 1080p streaming quality of the Lite model but has an improved remote with controls for your TV and extra buttons for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Prime Video.

The base Fire TV Stick will meet the streaming needs of most people, unless you own a 4K TV, in which case it makes more sense to spend the extra money for one of Amazon’s more advanced 4K streaming devices.

As the name suggests, Fire TV Stick 4K streams at a higher resolution than the Fire TV Stick or Stick Lite. With 4K support, you’ll get a sharper, more detailed image when watching 4K content on a 4K TV.

This model also incorporates high dynamic range (HDR) playback and adds support for the more advanced Dolby Vision format, which is missing on the Lite and standard Fire TV Stick. To handle the higher quality video, it also comes with more memory.

The extra features of the Fire TV Stick 4K are only important if your TV supports 4K resolution and HDR. If your TV has these features, this model is a good fit. However, if you’re willing to spend a few dollars more, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers slightly better performance.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max carries over everything you’ll get on the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, while offering additional features like Wi-Fi 6 support and a picture-in-picture option. The device also has a slightly better graphics processor and more memory than the regular 4K stick, which makes navigation a little snappier

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is just a bit more expensive than the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, so we think it’s the best Fire TV choice for people with 4K TVs.

The Fire TV Cube is the best Fire TV device when it comes to pure processing power. It incorporates all the features of the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, but has a beefier CPU and is meant to be a more traditional home theater device. Instead of a stick you plug directly into your TV’s HDMI port, the Cube is a compact box that sits on your TV stand.

The benefits of the larger device include built-in voice controls without using a remote. In other words, the Cube can act like an Echo Dot. The newest model also has an HDMI passthrough port to control cable boxes, twice as much storage space as the Stick models, 4K upscaling to make HD videos look better, and overall faster performance.

The Fire TV Cube is a premium streaming box designed to compete with devices like the Apple TV 4K and the Roku Ultra, so it’s best suited for home theater enthusiasts who want the absolute best quality and fastest technology.

40-inch model

Amazon now sells its own lineup of full-fledged smart TVs, and they all use a built-in version of the Fire TV OS found on other Fire TV products. This means you can stream you favorite apps without an extra device. The 2-Series is Amazon’s entry-level HDTV model designed for people who just want a basic smart TV for casual viewing.

The 2-Series is available in 32 inches with a 720p screen, or 40 inches with a 1080p screen. Both models support HDR processing using the standard HDR10 format, but the 2-Series can’t deliver the brightness or color performance needed to really take advantage of high dynamic range playback. For this reason, we only recommend this model for people who want a cheap TV that doesn’t take up too much space.

43-inch model

The 4-Series makes the jump from HD to Ultra HD with a 4K resolution screen. Models are available in 43-, 50-, and 55-inch screen sizes.

Though it supports 4K playback, the 4-Series still has very basic HDR picture performance and it lacks advanced features like wide color support and Dolby Vision. It’s a decent TV for buyers who want a smaller, affordable display for a bedroom, but it’s not suited for home theater use.

50-inch model

The Omni Series Fire TV steps things up with built-in support for hands-free Alexa voice control without needing to use the remote. You can control power, volume, navigation, and search with spoken commands though the TV’s built-in microphones. And the TV can also serve as an Alexa smart home hub even when the display is off.

Models range in size from 43 to 75 inches. Every model supports 4K resolution and HDR, and the 65- and 75-inch models add support for Dolby Vision.

Unfortunately, the TV’s picture quality and navigation speed are underwhelming for its price. There are simply much better looking smart TVs from brands like TCL, Hisense, and Vizio in this price range. That said, the Omni is a decent buy when it’s on sale during deal events like Prime Day. We only recommend picking up the 65-inch model when you can snag it for under $500.

Check out our Amazon Fire TV Omni review.

65-inch model

Amazon’s Omni QLED is the best Fire TV display you can buy, and it offers a big step up from the regular Omni Series. It carries over hands-free Alexa support, while adding advanced picture features like quantum dots and local dimming. These feature enable it to deliver much better color and contrast performance.

The TV also has a smart ambient mode that can display art and widgets when it senses that someone has walked into the room. Sizes range from 43 to 75 inches. The 65-inch model’s list price of $800 is a bit high for what you get, but when it’s on sale for $600, it’s a solid value.

Check out our full Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review.

Sign up for Insider Reviews’ weekly newsletter for more buying advice and great deals.

You can purchase logo and accolade licensing to this story here.

Disclosure: Written and researched by the Insider Reviews team. We highlight products and services you might find interesting. If you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our partners. We may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product is featured or recommended. We operate independently from our advertising team. We welcome your feedback. Email us at reviews@insider.com.

source







