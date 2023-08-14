Cool Cats NFT Project Announces Three Web3 Games – NFT Culture

BUY OUR COMMUNITY TOKEN
Last week, according to the block Cool Cats made an exciting announcement that has left the crypto gaming community buzzing with anticipation. Cool Cats, is expanding its intellectual property (IP) into new mediums by developing three thrilling games. In this article, we’ll delve into the details of these upcoming games and the talented studios behind their creation.
“Our partnerships with nWay, iCandy, and Sync Studios enable us to offer immersive gaming experiences to captivate our existing fanbase and to introduce our brand to a wider global audience.”
Cool Cats has partnered with nWay, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, to develop an engaging competitive multiplayer arcade game. Animoca Brands, known for their expertise in the gaming industry and their investment in Cool Cats, brings valuable experience to the project. nWay has already achieved success with their previous game, Power Rangers: Legacy Wars, which has garnered over 70 million downloads on mobile devices.
The second game in Cool Cats’ lineup is a 2D web browser endless runner, developed by the esteemed game development studio, iCandy Interactive. With an impressive portfolio that includes games such as The Last of Us, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Street Fighter, iCandy Interactive is sure to deliver an immersive and captivating experience to players.
For the third game, Cool Cats has enlisted the expertise of Sync Studios, a renowned mobile gaming studio. Sync Studios has collaborated with experienced mobile developers like Voodoo and Lion Studios to create engaging and addictive mobile games. The match-3 game they are developing for Cool Cats is expected to captivate players with its exciting gameplay mechanics and delightful aesthetics.
While the specific details of these three games have yet to be revealed, fans can expect them to hit the market within the next nine months. To stay up to date with the latest developments in the crypto gaming world, be sure to follow TanyoGochev on Twitter. TanyoGochev is an authority on crypto gaming and provides valuable insights in his free newsletter. Join other gaming enthusiasts by subscribing to his newsletter at thegamingportal.co.
Cool Cats’ expansion into web3 games has sparked excitement within the NFT and gaming communities. With the involvement of reputable studios such as nWay, iCandy Interactive, and Sync Studios, these upcoming games hold great promise for delivering immersive and enjoyable experiences. As we eagerly await the release of these games, let’s embrace the evolving world of crypto gaming and prepare for a spectacular journey into the Cool Cats universe.
