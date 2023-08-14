New study shows how much faster T-Mobile is than Verizon and AT&T – 9to5Mac









Ookla has published its Q2 2023 report for US mobile Internet speeds. T-Mobile continues its lead over competitors with faster download speeds, plus the best consistency, lowest latency, and more. Here’s how the numbers compare.

Ookla, creators of the popular Speedtest, shared its report for US mobile and broadband Internet performance for Q2 2023.

T-Mobile continued to outperform the competition for mobile service with a median download speed over 2x faster than Verizon and AT&T. The Uncarrier also won almost every other metric Ookla measured.

And the results closely mirror what Opensignal found recently.

The median download speed for T-Mobile came in at 164.76 Mbps for Q2 2023. Verizon and AT&T came in with more than 2x slower median download speeds at 72.61 and 66.16 Mbps, respectively.

For median upload speeds, the major US carriers were within about 5 Mbps with T-Mobile leading at 12.16 Mbps.

My only issue with T-Mobile is once you get out of urban areas and into the boondocks the coverage goes down the toilet. But if 90% of the time you stay in well populated areas it’s a fantastic provider.

I hate AT&T as much as the next person, but at least my phone works in the remote mountain area’s I get into often. (Verizon seems comparable to this also)

For latency, T-Mobile just beat out Verizon with 54 ms:

For consistency, T-Mobile scored an 86.1%. Here’s how Ookla describes this metric: “In measuring the Consistency of each operator’s performance, we found that T-Mobile had the highest Consistency in the U.S. during Q2 2023, with 86.1% of results showing at least 5 Mbps download and 1 Mbps upload speeds. Verizon Wireless and AT&T followed at 81.5% and 79.2%, respectively.”

And for 5G median download speeds, T-Mobile also remained far ahead of Verizon and AT&T at 220 Mbps:

Check out a closer look at how the major US carriers compare in our full guide:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

T-Mobile is the 3rd largest U.S. wireless carrie…

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12

source







