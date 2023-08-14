Netflix has just added my favourite action movie in years – Yahoo Life









As Tom Hardy famously said "I came here for a shootout" and if you're fed up with action movies that skimp on the actual action then Netflix (one of the best streaming services) has just added a flick you need to watch. Free Fire is a buffet of gunplay and dark humour.

Starring Cillian Murphy, Brie Larson and Sharlto Copley, this is an action movie antidote to many modern blockbusters, in fact, it's set almost entirely in one location. The plot is gloriously thin (although the characters are not), I can describe it in six words. A 1970s arms deal goes bad.

About ten minutes into the story, the first bullet goes off and from there, things don't let up. That leaves plenty of time for what is essentially one long 90-minute set piece. Director Ben Wheatley has created what must go down in cinema history as the best shootout ever.

The two sides of the arms deal exchange quips and dialogue punctuated by gunshots. It's actually a brilliant way of introducing us to characters, who do they check on? How do they shoot? Are they ok to die? There's no stormtrooper level accuracy either people take hits all the time.

There are plenty of memorable characters but it is Copley's Vernon who has the best one-liners and his incompetent enthusiasm (he has to be reminded to shoot with two hands) and eccentric fashion sense are scene stealers. There are even times when the movie feels almost like a play, waiting for Godot with gunshots if you will. Characters regularly pause to light a cigarette and contemplate the madness of what's going on around them.

Logistics may not be a traditionally exciting thing, but you get a sense of position for every character in the shootout. Put a piece of paper in front of me and I could mark where they all are and tell you exactly what's going on. That's so rare for action sequences. Globetrotting blockbusters can be great but this is a real palette cleanser to the convoluted setups and pretenses that some movies insist on. Free Fire is like skipping your vegetables and going straight to your dessert, and that's why I love it.

Free Fire is now on Netflix in the UK while US readers should check it out on Paramount+.

So far, Netflix's impressive library of games has only been available on iOS and Android. Now, though, the company is starting to publicly test its titles on TVs and computers using its streaming tech.

Don Nelson and his wife, Joy, settled on Maui after he retired from coaching after the 2009-2010 season.

Rocket Lab will launch two small satellites for NASA that could help scientists better understand how a warming climate will affect the massive ice shelves at the Earth’s poles. The two satellites, each the size of a bread loaf, will be equipped with a miniaturized instrument called a thermal IR spectrometer. Scientists will be able to compare the data to conditions in cloud cover and sea ice levels below, and hopefully generate more accurate climate models into the future.

"We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation," the Rays wrote in a statement.

National CineMedia, which emerged from bankruptcy last week, sees better times ahead for movie advertising.

If you’re considering opening a high-yield savings account, here's how to find the best savings account interest rates.

Wednesday morning, Australia heads to the semifinals for the very first time. Here's how to watch.

Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.

This top-rated 'old school' top is keeping legions of fans comfy day in and day out.

It's ridiculously versatile.

source







