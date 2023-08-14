iPhone 15 leaks: A new pink color, super skinny bezels, and stacked batteries – Macworld









With less than two months to go until the expected unveiling of the iPhone 15, there isn’t much we don’t know about the new phone. However, some final rumors are still trickling in, giving us a clearer picture of what Apple is planning for the next generation of iPhones.

One of the most anticipated announcements each year is the new iPhone color—before everyone puts it in a case, that is—and now it looks like this year’s might be pink. Predictions for the colors have previously called for blue and deep red, but according to ShrimpApplePro, who has accurately leaked Apple information in the past, the iPhone 15 will come in green, yellow, and pink in addition to the standard black (Midnight), white (Starlight), and Product Red. The iPhone 14 comes in blue, purple, and yellow.

We also got our first clear look at the front displays for the iPhone 15, and they appear to have extremely skinny bezels. As shared by Ice Universe, a noted Android leaker, the screen protector has barely visible bezels, and all four models have cutouts for the Dynamic Island, which was introduced last year as an exclusive iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max feature. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has been rumored to have the skinniest bezels ever made for a phone, but the images shared by Ice Universe suggest that all four models will have significantly thinner bezels.

Finally, another Twitter Android leaker, RGcloudS, claims that Apple is using a stacked battery design for the iPhone 15, which could allow for bigger capacities. Previous rumors have claimed that Apple will be increasing the battery capacity for the iPhone 15, so this rumor makes sense. The leaker also claims that he’s “seen 40W wired & 20W MagSafe” charging but this could be delayed to the iPhone 16. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro models top off at around 27W, while MagSafe is limited to 15W.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He’s still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

