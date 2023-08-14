AT&T, Verizon Legal Chiefs Received $20 Million Last Year (1) – Bloomberg Law

By Brian Baxter
AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. gave almost $20 million in total compensation to their top lawyers last year, according to securities filings.
David McAtee II, general counsel at AT&T, saw his total compensation increase slightly to nearly $11.3 million in 2022, per a Tuesday proxy statement. Verizon’s Craig Silliman received more than $8.6 million from the telecommunications giant last year, according to a similar document filed March 27.
The pay packages come as both companies have reportedly shed thousands of staffers in recent months. AT&T cut marketing and sales jobs, while Verizon parted ways with workers as part of a cost-cutting program.
McAtee saw his pay soar at AT&T two years ago as he battled cancer and worked to close a mega-deal divesting the company’s ownership of what was once called Time Warner Inc. AT&T ultimately unwound that transaction—panned as potentially the worst merger in history—via the $43 billion sale last year of its mass media assets to Discovery Inc.
Silliman was promoted in October to president of Verizon’s global services business, a portfolio that gave him oversight for finance, public policy, real estate, security, supply chain, and technology. Verizon deputy general counsel Vandana Venkatesh succeeded Silliman as the company’s top lawyer.
United States Cellular Corp., the fourth-largest US wireless carrier, disclosed in a separate proxy filing Tuesday that it paid $5 million last year to Sidley Austin.
The company, which has roaming agreements with its larger rivals AT&T and Verizon, said Sidley is the “principal law firm” for US Cellular, its corporate parent Telephone & Data Systems Inc., and their subsidiaries.
Sidley also received $7 million and $9 million from US Cellular and its affiliates during 2021 and 2020 respectively, according to the company. US Cellular disclosed the payments because Sidley senior counsel Walter Carlson, who doesn’t provide legal services to the Chicago-based company, is a member of its board and chairman of the board at TDS.
TDS disclosed in its own proxy statement Wednesday that it paid $8 million to Sidley last year, as well as $10 million and $11 million to the firm in 2021 and 2020, respectively. Carlson received $238,100 in total compensation from TDS and $190,500 from US Cellular last year.
John Kelsh, a Sidley partner and co-leader of global corporate governance at the firm, also serves as general counsel and assistant corporate secretary for TDS. Sidley helped US Cellular dismiss a False Claims Act lawsuit this month.
US Cellular last year hired Adriana Rios Welton, a former general counsel and vice president of external affairs for AT&T’s affiliate in Mexico, to be its new head of legal and government affairs. Welton succeeded US Cellular’s former legal and regulatory chief, John Gockley, who retired.
AT&T turned to McAtee nearly five years ago to temporarily take over its public policy and legislative affairs function. That followed the ouster of AT&T’s top lobbyist over $600,000 in political consulting payments to Michael Cohen, at the time a personal lawyer to President Donald Trump.
The company around the same time sought to complete its acquisition of Time Warner, owner of cable networks CNN, HBO, and TNT. The merger survived an antitrust challenge by the Justice Department.
AT&T’s pay package for McAtee last year included more than $3.5 million in cash compensation—including $1.3 million in base salary—and about $6.9 million in stock awards. The Dallas-based company also noted nearly $913,000 in “other compensation” for McAtee that AT&T attributed to the “use of company aircraft” and “flights taken for medical treatments.”
McAtee’s stock holdings in AT&T are valued at more than $13 million, according to Bloomberg data.
AT&T’s most recent proxy also disclosed that board chairman William Kennard—a former head of the Federal Communications Commission and prior partner at a DLA Piper predecessor—received more than $688,000 in total compensation.
Silliman has been employed by Verizon and its predecessors since 1997. He was named to succeed retired Verizon legal chief Randal Milch in 2015.
Verizon detailed Silliman’s pay last year as comprised of $850,000 in base salary, more than $1.1 million in non-equity incentive plan cash compensation, and roughly $6.5 million in stock awards. The awards will vest after a two-year period if Silliman remains with the company and were granted to him as a “special retention incentive,” according to Verizon’s proxy.
Bloomberg data shows that Silliman currently owns more than $3 million in Verizon stock. Silliman has also sold off almost $530,300 in company stock within the last year, according to securities filings.
Venkatesh, who replaces Silliman in the top legal job, was not one of Verizon’s seven highest-paid executives last year. She’s worked at the Basking Ridge, N.J.-based company for almost 20 years.
Verizon’s proxy for 2022 noted that its board member and Squire Patton Boggs partner Rodney Slater—a former secretary for the US Department of Transportation—earned $304,000 in total compensation.
