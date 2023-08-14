Amazon app will NOT sell Kindle eBooks! Here’s the reason – HT Tech









Amazon has made it difficult for readers to buy Kindle ebooks! Notably, till now Amazon did not allow iPhone users to buy Kindle ebooks on the iOS Amazon app. And now, Android users will also be barred from buying Kindle ebooks from the app. So, if you used to visit Amazon to buy a new Kindle ebook, then that won’t be a possible now! If you attempt to buy a Kindle book via the Amazon Android app, it will be redirected to a new page that will explain why the purchase option is not available.

How it worked was thet when you select Kindle for any ebook on iOS device, the Amazon app only gives the choice to download a sample. It claims that this software does not support Kindle ebook purchases. Users then have to go directly to the Amazon website to make their Kindle book purchase. Well, sadly now Android users will have to follow the same trick.

The move comes with Google’s new policy requiring app developers to adopt its Play Store billing system rather than their own. Google has stated that it will take action against apps that do not follow its billing criteria. From June 1, Google said that it would begin removing apps from the Play Store if developers did not follow the company’s criteria. That’s why, as of April 1, Amazon’s Android app no longer supports purchasing audible audiobooks. This also implies that app creators will no longer be able to evade Google’s 30 percent tax on subscriptions and purchases made through the app.

Well, people in India will still be able to purchase the Kindle e-books from the Android app. Indian users can see the option to buy Kindle ebooks. This is so because Google has extended the deadline to October 2022 for the implementation of the Play Store billing system in India. Well, there’s another way too! Not just Indian users, but all Kindle book fans can buy e-books through the browser on your computer or laptop. Though, for that, you will need to visit amazon.com and go to the “Kindle E-Readers and eBooks” option to browse Kindle Ebooks.

