How to watch 'Hello Tomorrow!': Now streaming on Apple TV Plus – Business Insider

“Hello Tomorrow!” is the latest original series on Apple TV Plus. The sci-fi dramedy premiered February 17 and joins the platform’s growing slate of exclusive titles, including hits like “Shrinking,” “Severance,” and “Ted Lasso.”

“Hello Tomorrow!” takes place in a retro-futuristic world where a group of salesmen try to sell timeshares on the moon. Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) stars as Jack, an ambitious and talented salesman. Jack’s hopes for a brighter future inspire his coworkers and customers, but the dreams that sustain him threaten to be his own undoing.

The show’s cast also includes Hank Azaria, Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, and Dewshane Williams. “Hello Tomorrow!” was developed by co-creators Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen. Billy Crudup, NBA player Blake Griffin, and former NFL player Ryan Kalil also serve as executive producers.

You can watch “Hello Tomorrow!” exclusively on Apple TV Plus. The first three episodes premiered on February 17, and new episodes will drop every Friday through April 7.

A subscription to Apple TV Plus costs $7 a month for ad-free playback and exclusive access to the platform’s original content. Apple TV Plus is also included in the Apple One Plan, which bundles four Apple services into one subscription for $17 a month.

Apple TV Plus is compatible with most smart TVs, mobile devices, and media players from major brands like Roku, Chromecast, and Fire TV. The app is also available on every Apple product with the latest operating system, including Apple TVs. For the full list of supported devices, check out Apple’s website.

New subscribers can watch “Hello Tomorrow!” for free with a seven-day Apple TV Plus trial. If you want to watch the entire first season of “Hello Tomorrow!” for free, you should wait to sign up for your trial until the finale airs on April 7.

Apple TV Plus also offers extended three-month trials to those who purchase qualifying Apple products. Best Buy has a similar ongoing promotion for a three-month trial to Apple TV Plus.

“Hello Tomorrow!” season one will include 10 half-hour episodes. The first three episodes dropped on Apple TV Plus on February 17, and weekly installments will follow on Fridays at 12 a.m. ET.

The season one finale of “Hello Tomorrow!” is set to premiere April 7 at 12 a.m. ET exclusively on Apple TV Plus.

Apple TV Plus has yet to renew “Hello Tomorrow!” for more seasons. Apple typically waits until the end of the first season to renew a series, so viewers can expect a decision on the future of “Hello Tomorrow!” to arrive in April.

“Hello Tomorrow” has received mixed to negative reviews from critics. As of February 17, the show has a “43%” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Though some critics praise the series for its interesting premise and stylish visuals, others feel that the show’s story misses the mark.

