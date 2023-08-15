SpaceX Falcon 9 Axiom-2 (Ax-2) – Kennedy Space Center









Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) is Axiom Space’s second all-private astronaut mission to the International Space Station (ISS) and is targeting no earlier than (NET) May 21, 2023 5:37 PM ET for launch. Since this mission is to the International Space Station, this will be an instantaneous window.

The crew for this privately-funded mission include Peggy Whitson, a retired NASA astronaut, John Shoffner of Tennessee, and Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The crew will launch aboard a Dragon spacecraft atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The mission will last 12 days, including 10 spent aboard the ISS conducting science investigations.

The Falcon 9 booster for this mission will return to earth and land on Landing Zone 1 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.



Get as close to the launch pad as possible. From here, you will see the rocket leave the pad! Plus, gain exclusive access to the Apollo/Saturn V Center exhibits and attractions during the launch window.

WHERE: Banana Creek Launch Viewing Area at the Apollo/Saturn V Center

DISTANCE: Approximately 3.9 miles/6.27 kilometers

PRICE: $250 plus tax, available online only

Please Note: The Apollo/Saturn V Center will be cleared of all guests before allowing Feel the Heat package holders to enter the viewing area. Please plan to be at the visitor complex at check-in time. If you are out at the Apollo/Saturn V Center you will have to return to the visitor complex in order to gain entrance for launch viewing.



Viewing from the main visitor complex is included with admission. You will see the launch as soon as the rocket clears the tree line.

WHERE: Main Visitor Complex

DISTANCE: Approximately 7.5 miles/12 kilometers from the launch pad

PRICE: Included with daily admission



Important Information:

We highly recommend you pre-purchase your admission ticket(s) online and ahead of time. Capacity is limited.

Refunds on admission will not be offered in the event of a scrub or delay.

