Normal 911 service restored for Verizon Wireless customers in … – Santa Maria Times

UPDATE: 06/20/23 8:10 a.m. – According to a message from the City of Santa Maria sent on Tuesday morning, normal 911 service was restored for Verizon Wireless customers in the city before 6 a.m. on June 20.

If there are any issues connecting with the Santa Maria Police Department through the 911 service, wireless customers should be able to contact the department by using their alternate emergency number at (805) 925-2631.

For those not experiencing an emergency, the Santa Maria Police Department’s non-emergency number is (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

Verizon Wireless cellular phone users dialing 911 within the City of Santa Maria are intermittently unable to reach the Santa Maria Police Department, a city spokesman said Monday evening.

Calls were being routed to the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office and that may cause a delay in emergency services. Verizon is working to resolve these connectivity problems with its network.

Santa Maria residents using their Verizon Wireless cell phone service who experience an emergency are asked to first dial 911. If they get an error message, the city encourages them to use this alternate emergency number: (805) 925-2631 to be connected to the city’s emergency dispatch center at the Santa Maria Police Department.

For those not experiencing an emergency, the Santa Maria Police Department’s non-emergency number is (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

A similar issue was affecting customers in San Luis Obispo County.

