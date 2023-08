PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S Sales Comparison – March 2023 – Sales – VGChartz

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S both launched in November 2020. The PlayStation 5 launched November 12, 2020 in North America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore, and the rest of the world on November 19, 2020. The Xbox Series X|S launched worldwide on November 10, 2020.





PS5 Vs. XSX|S Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 1,506,773 – PS5

Gap change over last 12 months: 8,884,842 – PS5

Total Lead: 14,591,100 – PS5

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 35,942,643

Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 21,351,543

March 2023 is the 29th month the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox Series X|S by 1.51 million units.

In the last 12 months, the PlayStation 5 has outsold the Xbox Series X|S by 8.88 million units. The PlayStation 5 is currently ahead by 14.59 million units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 35.94 million units in 29 months, while the Xbox Series X|S sold 21.35 million units. The PlayStation 5 has a 62.7 percent marketshare (+3.7% year-over-year), compared to 37.3 percent for the Xbox Series X|S (-3.7% year-over-year).

The PlayStation 5 is currently 2.87 million units behind of the PlayStation 4 when you align launches and the Xbox Series X|S is ahead of the Xbox One by 0.95 million units.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D’Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

XSX is around 10 million vs over 35 million for PS5 as over half of Xbox sales are from xss.

Gap will increase considerably this and next year

I wonder why Microsoft is still struggling with the supply of Series X… Starfield needs to deliver and push sales like crazy to close that gap again…

I went to a store and they had more PS5s Than Series X.

Store was in la la land

where im at Sony has solved their supply issues and you can Buy a PS5 at will. Series X sometimes they have it sometimes they don’t.

To prove lala land exist here is a picture i took.

https://gamrconnect.vgchartz.com/post.php?id=9444093

I can confirm that it’s no problem to get a PS5 in retail and online shops in Germany/Switzerland since March. On the other hand, Xbox Series X is hard to find.

Gap is much more big than this

