SpaceX launch: Updates of Falcon 9 Starlink mission – Florida Today









Space is important to us and that’s why we’re working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

—

Update: Launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 with 56 Starlink satellites at 4:01 p.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The first-stage booster successfully landed on a drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean a short time later. Read our full post-launch story here.

Follow live as SpaceX targets 4:01 p.m. EDT Wednesday, March 29, for the launch of 56 Starlink internet satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Marking the 17th launch this year from Florida’s Space Coast, the Falcon 9 will fly a southeasterly trajectory from Launch Complex 40. About eight minutes after liftoff, the first-stage booster will target the Just Read the Instructions drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean for a landing attempt. No local sonic booms are expected this time.

Space Force forecasters have predicted a 60% chance of favorable weather conditions for today’s launch attempt.

For the latest, visit floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

Updates from Wednesday’s event below:

4:09 p.m. EDT: The 162-foot first-stage Falcon 9 booster successfully landed on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, completing its fourth mission.

4:01 p.m. EDT: The SpaceX Falcon 9 has lifted off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida carrying 56 Starlink satellites to orbit.

4:00 p.m. EDT: SpaceX is now just 1 minute away from liftoff of the Falcon 9 with 56 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Weather, Range, and Falcon 9 are “go” for launch.

3:51 p.m. EDT: SpaceX is now just 10 minutes away from liftoff of the Falcon 9 with 56 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. All continues to proceed as planned.

3:30 p.m. EDT: Here’s a look at the remaining milestones left to get through before liftoff at 4:01 p.m. EDT:

3:25 p.m. EDT: The SpaceX launch director is “go” to proceed with fueling and launch of the Falcon 9 with liftoff from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station targeted for 4:01 p.m. EDT.

2:30 p.m. EDT: SpaceX launch teams are counting down to a Falcon 9 liftoff at 4:01 p.m. EDT from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station this afternoon. Today’s mission will carry 56 more Starlink internet-beaming satellites to orbit to join the more than 3,750 already in operation.

Weather conditions over Cape Canaveral are mostly cloudy and breezy.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to the beginning of fueling.

source







