Why Starbucks just launched another 5,000 NFTs – MarketWatch









Starbucks SBUX on Wednesday released 5,000 nonfungible tokens, called the First Store Collection. The release comprises a series of images that look like postage stamps. The Seattle-based coffee behemoth launched them on Nifty Gateway, an online digital-art platform, minting them on the Ethereum scaling network Polygon.

The nonfungible tokens are priced at $100 each. This is around the same price as its previous NFT drop in March, which included just 2,000 NFTs and sold out within minutes.

