Verizon Business takes 5G Innovation Sessions to New York City – Verizon News

Verizon and Ericsson to demonstrate the latest 5G innovations at ASPIRE New York located at One World Observatory on June 7

BASKING RIDGE, NJ – Verizon Business is bringing its 5G Innovation Sessions tour back to the Big Apple on June 7, at the ASPIRE New York at One World Observatory in the World Trade Center. Along with Ericsson, Verizon will be showcasing the power of 5G through dynamic, immersive demonstrations of forward-looking use cases, including the latest Verizon Frontline solutions for first responders.

The event will feature presentations, panels, and demonstrations by industry leaders and product experts from Verizon Business, Ericsson, PepsiCo, the National Hockey League, the City of New York, and the National Football League.

“Connectivity is the backbone of everything we do, both in and out of work. When you think of the public and private sectors, the need for a high-speed, high-capacity, reliable network is key to running and growing a business,” said Kyle Malady, CEO, Verizon Business. “The 5G Innovation Sessions are a true showcase of the capabilities Verizon Business brings to the table. The most exciting part is that most of the solutions we are demonstrating at this event are available today and are being used by businesses around the world. We aren’t talking hypotheticals – we are talking about reality.”

Innovations featured will include 5G Edge Accelerated Access, 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout, 5G Edge Aerial Inspections, 5G Business Internet, Robotic Dog, Private 5G, and a Rapid Response Connectivity Unit.

“We are thrilled to once again collaborate on the 5G Innovation Sessions with our long-term strategic partner Verizon,” said Graham Osborne, Senior Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Verizon with Ericsson North America. “Our partnership leverages Ericsson’s strength in business-critical private network technology coupled with Verizon’s 5G network expertise to provide enterprise customers with best-in-class solutions. Together, we are committed to accelerating digital transformation so that businesses can capture emerging opportunities.”

The event will be held at ASPIRE New York at One World Observatory in the World Trade Center on June 7, featuring prominent executives including Kyle Malady, CEO, Verizon Business; Massimo Peselli, Chief Revenue Officer, Global Enterprise & Public Sector, Verizon Business; Jennifer Artley, Senior Vice President, 5G Acceleration, Verizon Business; Scott Lawrence, Senior Vice President, Global Solutions, Verizon Business; Maggie Hallbach, President, Verizon Frontline; Graham Osborne, Senior Vice President and Head of Customer Unit Verizon, Ericsson North America; Blaze Vincent, Director, Technology & Business Development, Ericsson North America; David Lehanski, Executive Vice President, Business Development & Innovation, National Hockey League; Gary Brantley, Chief Information Officer, National Football League; and Magesh Bagavathi, Senior Vice President and Global Chief Technology Officer, PepsiCo.

Visit this Verizon 5G Innovation Sessions link to RSVP.

Over the last decade, working through nonprofit partners and a suite of programs and resources, Verizon Innovative Learning has committed $1 billion in market value to support digital equity and inclusion within education for some of the most vulnerable populations across the country. To date, the initiative has reached over 3 million students at schools across the U.S., including Title I schools.

In New York City, over 26,000 students have been reached across 29 schools through the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program. This academic year, the program welcomed nearly 4,000 new students within the New York City Department of Education – equipping them with free technology, internet access and innovative STEM learning programs. Additionally, all educators across the country have access to Verizon Innovative Learning HQ, our free next-gen online education portal that provides XR content, professional development, and lesson plans.

Verizon also offers free, personalized online resources through Verizon Small Business Digital Ready, designed to help small business owners grow their business, including workshops, 1:1 coaching, peer networking events and mentorship opportunities with industry experts on topics ranging from customer care, employee experience, pivoting business during changing economic conditions and leveraging social media for growth. Since its launch in September 2021, over 4,000 NYC-based businesses have registered and engaged with the program.

Through Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan, Verizon aims to provide 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030 and support 1M small businesses by 2030 with the resources to thrive in the digital economy.

During 2022, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team deployed multiple times in support of public safety agencies in New York to provide mission-critical communications capabilities to the first responders on the front lines of emergency response operations. Verizon Frontline devices and solutions ranging from mobile hotspots, routers, smart devices and drones, to deployable satellite solutions, such as Satellite Picocells on Trailers (SPOTs), were deployed in support of New York first responders.

This support has continued during 2023, as the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has already participated in several public safety operations and training events alongside New York public safety agencies. This ongoing support is provided at no cost to local agencies and represents a continuation of Verizon Frontline’s commitment to investing and innovating in partnership with public safety and government.

Verizon provides a reliable 5G network in NYC, and now customers can design the plan that fits their needs and change it anytime. With myPlan consumers get what they want, exactly how they want it. So everything is on our customers’ terms with the flexibility to change it up anytime. The network, the perks, the savings – all without compromise. All in our customers’ control. Learn more about the first ever customizable, personalized phone plan from Verizon at www.verizon.com/plans/unlimited, visit a local retail store, or use the My Verizon app.

Verizon’s 5G Innovation Sessions 2023 launched in Chicago, and in addition to New York, there will be stops in San Francisco (August), Washington, D.C. (September), Los Angeles (October), and the tour finishes in Dallas (December). The events cover a range of themes, including Managed Venue, Fixed Wireless Access, Private 5G, and Mobile Edge Compute.

