Google boots mobile data saving app Datally from Play Store – Android Authority

Google’s Next Billion Users project launched the Datally app back in 2017. The app was designed to help users save mobile data and find public Wi-Fi hotspots. It looks like Google has no use for the app anymore. The company has confirmed that Datally is no longer available on the Google Play Store.

Google’s help and support page for the app has a notice stuck right at the top saying, “Please note: Datally is no longer available on the Google Play Store.”

Datally is not the first Google app casualty we’ve seen. The company has time and again booted out apps that aren’t really being used. However, we don’t know if this is the case for Datally. It sure did die a young death unlike the outgoing Google Hangouts.

The data saving app was originally made available for all Android devices running Android Lollipop and above. Those who still have the app can seemingly continue to use it, according to Android Police, however it now displays a warning message saying it isn’t compatible with Android 10.

Google hasn’t officially announced the demise of Datally. I guess we’ll just have to let this one die a silent death like many other products and services Google has killed over the years.

