Apple TV Plus' best show sets return date – here's what to watch … – Yahoo Life









Apple TV Plus has finally revealed that its best TV show will return on September 13 and it’s good news for fans of The Morning Show , as there are only three months left to wait until you can watch it on one of the world’s best streaming service s.

According to Apple , the third season of the hit show will have another 10 episodes, which is the same amount as previous seasons including The Morning Show season 2 , with each episode dropping every Wednesday through to November 8.

As one of the TV shows that mean Apple TV Plus could replace your Netflix subscription , the drama series is highly anticipated with the likes of Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie joining the new cast. In this season, the streamer says that “the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA”.

If you can’t wait for the best Apple TV show to return then there are plenty of similar shows out there to keep you busy until September, but if you were to watch a single series each month leading up to September then here are the three you should stream.

This is the closest show there is to covering a similar plot line at a cable news channel. The Newsroom is very similar to The Morning Show in that it is also about a news broadcasting network undergoing a shift in how they report on stories, although the major difference is that these tend to be more hard-hitting political reporting.

It follows the ups and downs of a news anchor’s transition to managing a new team, giving you a front row seat to all the drama and on-screen clashes that make this an entertaining watch. The series ran for three seasons and has a very good score of 8.6 IMDb, with an 86% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Available to stream on Max in the US and Sky in the UK, and on Stan and Binge in Australia.

Swap out newsrooms for advertising offices in Manhattan and you’ve got Mad Men. Jon Hamm stars as the infamous advertising director Don Draper, who is the lead protagonist that you follow throughout the seven seasons. It’s essentially about his rise and fall in the cut throat ad agency industry when it was in its prime.

This show is one of the most highly rated series out there, with an impressive 8.7 IMDb rating. It also has a close to flawless Rotten Tomatoes score of 96% from the audience and 94% from the critics. We’re excited to see Hamm return to the silver screen for The Morning Show too.

Available to stream on Netflix in the US, and Prime Video in the UK and Australia.

This show has more of a political news focus like The Newsroom and like Mad Men is focused on a different industry, this time the politicians themselves. The Fifth Estate is well represented here though as the show is about a congressman and his efforts to maintain power in the White House.

While the show is a little more ominous than The Morning Show, there is still loads of scandal and intrigue that gives off a similar pace and feel. It also has a top rating on IMDb of 8.7 and a 76% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Available to stream worldwide on Netflix.

