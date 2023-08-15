Leaked! iPhone 15 Pro Max periscope camera likely coming; here is what you will get – HT Tech









With Apple finally announcing a date for WWDC 2023, the hype has been building around the reveal of iOS 17. Although it will be revealed on June 5, iOS 17 will arrive on devices with the launch of the Apple iPhone 15 series which is expected to launch in September. Previous leaks have revealed several details about the iPhone 15 camera, design, build, processor and more. Now, another leak has finally revealed details about the new periscope camera which the iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely feature.

Analyst Ming Chi Kuo revealed in February that the iPhone 15 Pro Max was likely to feature the periscope camera. Now, Kuo has revealed in a tweet that Apple has chosen parts manufacturer Largan to make the periscope lens for the iPhone 15 Pro. Kuo also revealed that Largan is not likely to profit from manufacturing the periscope lens as Apple is reportedly going to pay Largan just $4 per telephoto lens, which is below the market rate of $4.50 – $5.

By redirecting light from the camera’s aperture to align with the phone’s body, periscope lenses enhance the camera’s zooming capabilities without adding thickness to the camera module. This is especially important for smartphones to remain pocketable and easy to carry.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra takes advantage of this technology to offer a stunning 10X zoom via a folded periscope lens. According to reports, the iPhone 15 Pro Max periscope lens could feature 5X or 6X zoom, which beats the current 3X magnification offered by the current flagship iPhone models.

Apple is expected to launch four models under the iPhone 15 series namely- iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max in the month of September. As per the reports, leaks, and rumours, all four models are expected to feature the Dynamic Island and USB-C port.

While Apple is said to bring its latest A17 Bionic chip with the Pro models. The Pro models can also get a titanium frame, solid-state volume and power buttons, along with several other features.

