Disney Plus is removing dozens of original movies and shows – Gamesradar

Hundreds of hours of content will be gone from next week
In a surprise move, Disney Plus and Hulu are removing dozens of movies and shows – as soon as next week.
While the full list hasn’t been revealed, Deadline reports that the likes of Willow, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Y: The Last Man, and more will depart the streaming services from May 26.
The decision to remove original exclusives may be new for Disney, but it’s part of a worrying industry trend that’s become more and more prevalent in recent years. In 2022, Netflix removed Hemlock Grove as well as its Marvel Netflix series from the service. HBO Max – now just ‘Max’ – took down 20 originals and multiple animated series from its slate last year – due to Warner Bros. merge with Discovery (H/T Variety). No reason for Disney taking content off its service has been given, though it now means there is now no way to watch several Disney Plus favorites thanks to the lack of a physical release.
Below is a taste of the biggest shows leaving the service – though more could still be on the way. It’s by no means an exhaustive list. All in all, it amounts to hundreds of hours of content being taken away from subscribers.
