PUBG Mobile latest 2.3 update download link for all Android devices (2022) – Sportskeeda









PUBG Mobile has one of the largest player bases among battle royale titles in the gaming market, with millions of people playing every day. Tencent Games and Krafton Inc., the title’s developers, incorporate major updates at regular intervals to provide players with the best gaming experience possible. These updates introduce numerous new features, events, modes, and themes.

Following the huge success of September’s 2.2 update, the developers have given the go-ahead for the 2.3 update. This puts an end to the long wait for users who want to try out new game content.

The game can be downloaded via the Apple App Store while Android users can download it using the APK file.

Based on the announcement in PUBG Mobile’s official Discord server, Tencent Games/Krafton will update the APK download link by November 17, 1:45 (UTC + 0). The latest version of the game can be downloaded using the APK link:

The 2.3 update APK file has a size of 688 MB. Players need to ensure they have adequate free storage on their devices to download the update without facing any problems.

Listed below is a step-by-step guide that you can follow to install the 2.3 update on your Android device to enjoy the new content in the game:

Step 1: Copy the aforementioned link and paste it into a web browser to start the download process.

Alternatively, head over to the official website and download the APK via the link provided on the homepage.

Step 2: Once the APK file has been downloaded, click on the file and install it.

Step 3: If prompted to begin the installation from “unknown sources,” enable the corresponding setting.

Step 4: Log in to the installed app using your preferred social media account and download any additional update files. You can also download the required resource packages from the Download section after signing into the game.

Apart from the APK download link, PUBG Mobile gamers can install the latest update via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Here are the timings (in UTC + 0) by when users of different platforms can expect the update’s 100% rollout:

Football fans all over the world are no doubt excited about the new update, which includes a new football carnival-themed mode to commemorate the upcoming FIFA Men’s World Cup 2022. The PUBG Mobile Global Chicken Cup and other events associated with the game’s major collaboration with legendary Argentine footballer Lionel Messi will further enhance the player experience.

Note: Indian users should abstain from using any links in this article to download the title, as PUBG Mobile has been banned in India since September 2020.

