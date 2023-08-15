Google's Pixel 6a is $300 with same-day shipping for last-minute … – Android Police









One of the best Android phones is ready to surprise your kid or your spouse

The Pixel 6a is still available for just $300 and even at this late date, there’s a very good chance you’ll get it before Christmas rolls around — if you place your order in a timely manner.

Google's Pixel 6a is easily one of our favorites among the best Android smartphones of the year, and its low price has been a big part of that appeal. Now that good thing is only getting better, as the Pixel 6a is currently on sale for just $300, down from $450 — a massive discount for this mid-range model. As if that weren't enough, you can get same-day shipping in most locations via Amazon, making this one still a viable Christmas gift.

We fell in love with the Google Pixel 6a earlier this year, and for good reason. The phone runs Google's own Tensor chip and is equipped with 6GB of RAM to keep things smooth. There's a 6.1" OLED 60Hz display and a 4,400mAh battery to last you through the day. We all know how Pixel cameras are a joy to use, and even with some older hardware here, the 6a doesn't disappoint.

Now, with Santa already stuffing his bag with everyone's gifts, the question is whether your order will be delivered in time to end up in that bag or not. As far as we can see, there's a very high chance that can still happen if you order now. If you're not particularly attached to the green model, the white and black Pixel 6a models on Amazon look ready to ship first. Best Buy also indicates that you can hope to get delivery in most places across the US by Friday, December 23rd.

The phones come unlocked, so you won't have to worry about hooking them up to your carrier right away. Plus, the $300 price is so low you won't even have to trade in an older phone, which can take a bit of time to process. With Christmas just around the corner, time is of the essence, so order your favorite Google Pixel 6a model right now to get it as soon as possible and have the very best gift to give.

Gabriela has a degree in Journalism and started her writing career over 16 years ago. She loves writing about all things tech and she’s always looking for great deals. When she’s not writing, she loves gaming, reading, and – when time allows – painting.

