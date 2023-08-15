How to download Android 14 for Google Pixel and other Android … – XDA Developers

Android 14 is available via the beta channel, and you can install it on your Google Pixel right now.

Android 14 is almost ready for prime time! For lucky owners of the Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, or any Pixel phone as old as the Pixel 4a 5G, you'll be among the first users to see what Android 14 has to offer, as these devices can participate in Google's beta initiative.

Alongside the supported Pixels, Android 14 has also been made available for a wide range of non-Google devices through OEM-specific beta programs. Just like in previous years, companies will continue to release their own preview builds in their own cadence so that developers can test their apps for new Android versions on their smartphones, too.

This page will serve as a one-stop download index for every Android 14 build released by Google. We will update the page with the latest OTAs and factory images for the supported Pixel smartphones. You can learn how to install Android 14 on Google Pixel if you're not sure as well, so be sure to check back here regularly for new updates and how to install them!

For eligible Google Pixel devices, you can download the fifth beta build of Android 14 from the index below.

Device

OTA

Factory Image

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel Fold

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel Tablet

Download Link

Download Link

You can also download the official Generic System Image (GSI) packages from the index below:

Architecture

GSI Package

ARM64+GMS

Download Link

ARM64

Download Link

x86_64+GMS

Download Link

x86_64

Download Link

For eligible Google Pixel devices, you can download the beta 4.1 build of Android 14 from the index below.

Device

OTA

Factory Image

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel Fold

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel Tablet

Download Link

Download Link

For eligible Google Pixel devices, you can download the fourth beta build of Android 14 from the index below.

Device

OTA

Factory Image

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel Fold

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel Tablet

Download Link

Download Link

You can also download the official Generic System Image (GSI) packages from the index below:

Architecture

GSI Package

ARM64+GMS

Download Link

ARM64

Download Link

x86_64+GMS

Download Link

x86_64

Download Link

For eligible Google Pixel devices, you can download the beta 3.1 build of Android 14 from the index below.

Device

OTA

Factory Image

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7a

Download Link

Download Link

For eligible Google Pixel devices, you can download the third beta build of Android 14 from the index below.

Device

OTA

Factory Image

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7a

Download Link

Download Link

You can also download the official Generic System Image (GSI) packages from the index below:

Architecture

GSI Package

ARM64+GMS

Download Link

ARM64

Download Link

x86_64+GMS

Download Link

x86_64

Download Link

For eligible Google Pixel devices, you can download the beta 2.1 build of Android 14 from the index below.

Device

OTA

Factory Image

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Download Link

Download Link

For eligible Google Pixel devices, you can download the second beta build of Android 14 from the index below.

Device

OTA

Factory Image

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6

Download Link:

Download Link:

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Download Link:

Download Link:

Google Pixel 6a

Download Link:

Download Link:

Google Pixel 7

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Download Link

Download Link

You can also download the official Generic System Image (GSI) packages from the index below:

Architecture

GSI Package

ARM64+GMS

Download Link

ARM64

Download Link

x86_64+GMS

Download Link

x86_64

Download Link

For eligible Google Pixel devices, you can download the beta 1.1 build of Android 14 from the index below.

Device

OTA

Factory Image

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6

Download Link:

Download Link:

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Download Link:

Download Link:

Google Pixel 6a

Download Link:

Download Link:

Google Pixel 7

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Download Link

Download Link

For eligible Google Pixel devices, you can download the first beta build of Android 14 from the index below.

Device

OTA

Factory Image

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6

Download Link:

Download Link:

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Download Link:

Download Link:

Google Pixel 6a

Download Link:

Download Link:

Google Pixel 7

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Download Link

Download Link

You can also download the official Generic System Image (GSI) packages from the index below:

Architecture

GSI Package

ARM64+GMS

Download Link

ARM64

Download Link

x86_64+GMS

Download Link

x86_64

Download Link

For eligible Google Pixel devices, you can download the second Developer Preview build of Android 14 from the index below.

Device

OTA

Factory Image

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Download Link

Download Link

For eligible Google Pixel devices, you can download the first Developer Preview build of Android 14 from the index below.

Device

OTA

Factory Image

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 5a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 6a

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7

Download Link

Download Link

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Download Link

Download Link

Additionally, Google offers ready-to-use Android 14 system images under the Android Emulator in Android Studio.

Early adopters and beta enthusiasts are encouraged to submit problems via the Android Beta Feedback app on Pixel devices. It can be accessed from the app drawer or via Quick Settings. You can also use the issue tracker to report anomalies and to view, track, and vote for issues that you and other developers have created.

I’m Adam Conway, an Irish technology fanatic with a BSc in Computer Science and I’m XDA’s Lead Technical Editor. My Bachelor’s thesis was conducted on the viability of benchmarking the non-functional elements of Android apps and smartphones such as performance, and I’ve been working in the tech industry in some way or another since 2017.

In my spare time, you’ll probably find me playing Counter-Strike or VALORANT, and you can reach out to me at adam@xda-developers.com, on Twitter as @AdamConwayIE, on Instagram as adamc.99, or u/AdamConwayIE on Reddit.

DIY enthusiast (i.e. salvager of old PC parts). An avid user of Android since the Eclair days, Skanda also likes to follow the recent development trends in the world of single-board computing.

source