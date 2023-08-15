Kengun Online Codes (April 2023) – Roblox – TheGamer

Get the latest Kengun Online codes here! We check for new codes every day. Redeem for free rewards in-game.
Welcome to Kengun Online! This is a Roblox fighting game all about training your character to become as strong as possible. You'll spend a lot of your time training in the gym, but then you need to head out into the city to defeat enemies and complete quests. The game was released in 2022 and is still in development.
We check for new Kengun Online codes every day – usually codes are dropped alongside updates and milestones, so stay tuned to see what other free rewards you can get.
We checked for new codes on April 6th.
Code
Reward
Active/Expired
0.7.63 Cash
5k Cash
Active
2x Money Gain
30 Minutes Of Double Money
Active
Chinese New Year Rerolls
5x Clan Rerolls
Active
Update 0.5.1 Reroll
Clan Reroll
Expired
Update 0.5.1 Reroll2
Clan Reroll
Expired
Update 0.5.1 Reroll3
Clan Reroll
Expired
Update 0.5.1 Reroll4
Clan Reroll
Expired
Update 0.5.1 Reroll5
Clan Reroll
Expired
200k Visits Reroll3
Clan Reroll
Expired
200k Visits Reroll2
Clan Reroll
Expired
200k Visits Reroll1
Clan Reroll
Expired
100k Visits
5k Cash
Expired
200k Visits Cash
5k Cash
Expired
Thanksgiving Cash
5k Cash
Expired
Thanksgiving Reroll5
Clan Reroll
Expired
Thanksgiving Reroll4
Clan Reroll
Expired
Thanksgiving Reroll3
Clan Reroll
Expired
Thanksgiving Reroll2
Clan Reroll
Expired
Thanksgiving Reroll1
Clan Reroll
Expired
StyleReset
Reset your character's style to default
Expired
SkillFixMoney
1k cash
Expired
1.2.7 Reroll1
Clan Reroll
Expired
1.2.7 Reroll2
Clan Reroll
Expired
1.2.7 Reroll3
Clan Reroll
Expired
1.2.7 Cash
2.5k Cash
Expired
1.2.6 Cash
2.5k Cash
Expired
UpdateCash
2.5k Cash
Expired
UpdateReroll1
Clan Reroll
Expired
UpdateReroll2
Clan Reroll
Expired
Roblox codes are case-sensitive – this means you should copy and paste them from the list with all the matching capital letters, numbers, and punctuation. A lot of Kengun Online codes also have spaces in them, so be careful to add these, too!
There are extra codes available for Patreon subscribers to the game, but these can't be used unless you are subscribed.
Here's how to get your free rewards in Kengun Online.
Code not working? Kengun Online will tell you that the code has been redemeed with a little pop-up in the corner, and all the codes above have been checked to be working. Make sure that you have copy and pasted directly from the list!
Kengun Online codes are free rewards available for players and special codes for Patreon subscribers, depending on your tier subscription level. Codes can be redeemed for Clan Rerolls (to improve your chance of landing a powerful clan), as well as cosmetic changes and free cash.
We've collected all the codes from the developer Discord and put them into one neat table. We check for new codes every day, and also keep an eye on the game's updates and upcoming content. If you want to keep track of everything going on for yourself, join that Discord! New codes are posted in the Announcements section.
NEXT: Best Roblox Games To Play With Your Friends
Writer based in Glasgow, UK. I am buried deep in Roblox codes.
Home Latest News Kengun Online Codes (April 2023) – Roblox – TheGamer