Kengun Online Codes (April 2023) – Roblox – TheGamer

Welcome to Kengun Online! This is a Roblox fighting game all about training your character to become as strong as possible. You'll spend a lot of your time training in the gym, but then you need to head out into the city to defeat enemies and complete quests. The game was released in 2022 and is still in development.

We check for new Kengun Online codes every day – usually codes are dropped alongside updates and milestones, so stay tuned to see what other free rewards you can get.

We checked for new codes on April 6th.

Code

Reward

Active/Expired

0.7.63 Cash

5k Cash

Active

2x Money Gain

30 Minutes Of Double Money

Active

Chinese New Year Rerolls

5x Clan Rerolls

Active

Update 0.5.1 Reroll

Clan Reroll

Expired

Update 0.5.1 Reroll2

Clan Reroll

Expired

Update 0.5.1 Reroll3

Clan Reroll

Expired

Update 0.5.1 Reroll4

Clan Reroll

Expired

Update 0.5.1 Reroll5

Clan Reroll

Expired

200k Visits Reroll3

Clan Reroll

Expired

200k Visits Reroll2

Clan Reroll

Expired

200k Visits Reroll1

Clan Reroll

Expired

100k Visits

5k Cash

Expired

200k Visits Cash

5k Cash

Expired

Thanksgiving Cash

5k Cash

Expired

Thanksgiving Reroll5

Clan Reroll

Expired

Thanksgiving Reroll4

Clan Reroll

Expired

Thanksgiving Reroll3

Clan Reroll

Expired

Thanksgiving Reroll2

Clan Reroll

Expired

Thanksgiving Reroll1

Clan Reroll

Expired

StyleReset

Reset your character's style to default

Expired

SkillFixMoney

1k cash

Expired

1.2.7 Reroll1

Clan Reroll

Expired

1.2.7 Reroll2

Clan Reroll

Expired

1.2.7 Reroll3

Clan Reroll

Expired

1.2.7 Cash

2.5k Cash

Expired

1.2.6 Cash

2.5k Cash

Expired

UpdateCash

2.5k Cash

Expired

UpdateReroll1

Clan Reroll

Expired

UpdateReroll2

Clan Reroll

Expired

Roblox codes are case-sensitive – this means you should copy and paste them from the list with all the matching capital letters, numbers, and punctuation. A lot of Kengun Online codes also have spaces in them, so be careful to add these, too!

There are extra codes available for Patreon subscribers to the game, but these can't be used unless you are subscribed.

Here's how to get your free rewards in Kengun Online.

Code not working? Kengun Online will tell you that the code has been redemeed with a little pop-up in the corner, and all the codes above have been checked to be working. Make sure that you have copy and pasted directly from the list!

Kengun Online codes are free rewards available for players and special codes for Patreon subscribers, depending on your tier subscription level. Codes can be redeemed for Clan Rerolls (to improve your chance of landing a powerful clan), as well as cosmetic changes and free cash.

We've collected all the codes from the developer Discord and put them into one neat table. We check for new codes every day, and also keep an eye on the game's updates and upcoming content. If you want to keep track of everything going on for yourself, join that Discord! New codes are posted in the Announcements section.

