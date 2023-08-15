Will there be an Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max? – Sportskeeda









The biggest launch from Apple in 2023 will likely be the all-new iPhone 15 lineup. However, tech enthusiasts are uncertain whether the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be included this time around. Following leaks and rumors over the last few weeks has been really interesting because we have learned some new details about the upcoming device.

After the iPhone dummy reveals, it is safe to assume that the previous Pro Max will be referred to as the Ultra. Therefore, the lineup is expected to feature four models: the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and the most anticipated one, the iPhone 15 Ultra.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra models are anticipated to go on sale in September 2023, which is the month that Apple typically releases new iPhone models. The same thing occurred with the iPhone 14. And now tech enthusiasts had been anticipating the September launch of the iPhone 15 with all new features and specifications.

As we anticipate the release of four different iPhone 15 models, the sizes may not differ from the iPhone 14 lineup.

Although there will be significant design changes as well as extra features on the 15 Pro and Ultra, there are some leaks saying that the upcoming iPhone lineup will notably cost more than the iPhone 14 series. Dan Ives, a well-known Wall Street analyst, has predicted that the price of the new iPhones may increase in the range of $100 to $200.

Therefore, an expected price list for the upcoming iPhone series (128 GB variant) has been mentioned below:

Despite the price increase, several new features as well as upgrades to the camera, materials, display, and design have been made. It’s no secret that the iPhone 15 Pro and Ultra are going to sport some of the best aspects. Some of the major ones are mentioned below:

Despite the price hikes and other shenanigans, the iPhone 15’s release is eagerly anticipated. We must wait until the upcoming WWDC event to learn more about them. However, we can expect a couple of surprises from Apple.

