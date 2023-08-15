The Latest WhatsApp Update Makes Photo and Video Sharing Hassle-Free – Gizchina.com









There’s no denying that a lot of us rely on WhatsApp to share photos and videos. However, the instant messaging app has had its flaws in this regard. And let’s not forget that the app has always been a little slow in introducing and adapting to new features.

Well, things appear to be changing for WhatsApp. And most importantly, the messaging app is about to take significant steps with the latest update. That is, with the update in place, you will not face any limitations in sending a large number of photos and videos to anyone!

Today, WhatsApp is rolling out a brand new update. And with this installed, you will be able to enjoy a number of changes that will enhance your overall experience with the app.

First of all, the update introduced the ability to add captions to messages containing documents. And the most important fact is that it will let you add captions to every file you send in the message. As a result, it will be easier for the WhatsApp user on the other end to distinguish each of the files.





Secondly, WhatsApp will now allow you to better describe the group with better group subjects and descriptions. But the most important feature of all is the photo and video sharing enhancement. Before, you were limited to adding 30 photos and videos per message. But with the update in place, you can send up to 100 videos and photos.



Finally, there are some more changes in the latest WhatsApp update. They will make the user experience more seamless. And in case you were wondering, the new version is 2.23.3.77. You might not be able to find the update in the Google PlayStore yet as it did not release globally. But do keep your eyes peeled!

A technophile who not only keeps himself updated with the latest and greatest tech but also does everything to get the most out of the tech he uses. Abid’s passionate interest in tech started when he researched parts for his first PC. Later down the line, he got into modding Android phones, where he learned about kernels, frameworks, and custom ROMs. And at this point, he finds himself fascinated by everything related to the tech industry.



GizChina

Follow @gizchina







Chinese Phone blog dedicated to providing breaking news, expert reviews, Chinese Phones, Android Apps, Chinese Android Tablets and how to’s.

Keep up to date with the latest Chinese Android phone news and reviews on our social media channels:

source







