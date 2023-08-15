Contentious iPhone 15 Pro rumor season continues with details about 'Action button' – AppleInsider









Copyright © 2023, Quiller Media, Inc.

Contact Us | Privacy Policy

A render of the iPhone 15 Pro's supposed solid-state volume controls.

The rumors about the iPhone 15 Pro’s buttons continue to flow, with the latest proposing the mute is replaced by an “Action” button, and that changes will be made to how you turn off the smartphone.

Leaks and rumors over the months have pressed forward the idea that Apple will change the buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models to solid-state versions, including a supposed unified volume button and a replacement of the mute switch for a button. Now, it is claimed that the mute switch will actually be something else.

Rather than a mute toggle, the small button will supposedly be an “Action” button, according to “@analyst941” on Twitter, a forum-goer of MacRumors. The Action button will allegedly handle some of the functionality currently offered by the volume buttons.

The usual volume up and power button combination, used to power off an iPhone or for a “force restart,” will instead switch to the Action and power buttons instead, the leaker claims.

The Action button will also apparently replace the volume up button’s functions in the Camera app as well, with a light press triggering the autofocus while a hard press captures a photo, much like typical camera shutter buttons. A hard, long press will instead start to record video.

The ability to light-press a button is said to come from the buttons being force-sensitive.

While @analyst941 is trusted enough by MacRumors to report on the leak, it may not end up being a feature of the iPhone 15 Pro models.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on April 12, Apple reportedly abandoned solid-state buttons for the models due to production issues. Kuo’s comment followed moments after another declaration from analyst Jeff Pu to the same effect.

If the solid-state buttons are on the way, the pressure sensitivity may be good enough to work well with gloves and cases. There has also been talk of the two distinct volume buttons being replaced by a single long button.

Given the probable delay, it seems more likely that we’ll see solid-state volume controls on a later model, such as the iPhone 16 generation.

Leaks and rumors over the months have pressed forward the idea that Apple will change the buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models to solid-state versions, including a supposed unified volume button and a replacement of the mute switch for a button. Now, it is claimed that the mute switch will actually be something else.

Rather than a mute toggle, the small button will supposedly be an “Action” button, according to “@analyst941” on Twitter, a forum-goer of MacRumors. The Action button will allegedly handle some of the functionality currently offered by the volume buttons.

The usual volume up and power button combination, used to power off an iPhone or for a “force restart,” will instead switch to the Action and power buttons instead, the leaker claims.

The Action button will also apparently replace the volume up button’s functions in the Camera app as well, with a light press triggering the autofocus while a hard press captures a photo, much like typical camera shutter buttons. A hard, long press will instead start to record video.

The ability to light-press a button is said to come from the buttons being force-sensitive.

While @analyst941 is trusted enough by MacRumors to report on the leak, it may not end up being a feature of the iPhone 15 Pro models.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo on April 12, Apple reportedly abandoned solid-state buttons for the models due to production issues. Kuo’s comment followed moments after another declaration from analyst Jeff Pu to the same effect.

If the solid-state buttons are on the way, the pressure sensitivity may be good enough to work well with gloves and cases. There has also been talk of the two distinct volume buttons being replaced by a single long button.

Given the probable delay, it seems more likely that we’ll see solid-state volume controls on a later model, such as the iPhone 16 generation.

Based in South Wales, Malcolm Owen has written about tech since 2012, and previously wrote for Electronista and MacNN. In his downtime, he pursues photography, has an interest in magic tricks, and is bothered by his c…

A force-sensitive “Action” button seems like a real winner. It’ll sounds so obvious in retrospect but that’s OK. It’s potentially a very creative innovation.

I don’t want any more buttons on the iPhone. In fact, I’d prefer that the power/wake button be moved back to the top so I don’t press it every time I’m gripping the phone. Nothing quite as frustrating as missing a photo shot because you accidentally hit that damn side button.

The iPhone SE 4 could end up with a feature intended for the iPhone 15 Pro models when it ships, a leaker insists, as they outline the next evolution of Apple's entry-level iPhone.

The M3 line of Apple Silicon chips will have a fairly familiar roadmap, a report points out in a breakout of the processor family's expected configurations.

Apple may be preparing a big refresh of the Apple Watch as early as 2024, a report claims, with changes to the design potentially reworking how bands are attached to the wearable device.

Nothing's second crack at smartphones is a device that tries to take on the iPhone 14 Plus. Here's how the Nothing Phone (2) compares against the iPhone 14 and its super-sized counterpart.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 series have been recently introduced as devices that aim to bring a premium experience to the tablet segment. Here's how they fall slightly behind Apple's iPad Pro.

Sony's WF-1000XM5 truly wireless earbuds boast high audio quality with noise cancellation and high battery life. Here's how they fare against Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro.

After months of rumors, Beats officially announced the new Studio Pro over-ear headphones with a design reminiscent of the Studio 3, and a lot has changed in five years. Here's how the two models' specs, batteries, and more, compare.

Apple has released the Beats Studio Pro headphones with Active Noise Cancellation and other features. Here's how they compare to the AirPods Max, which hasn't been updated since 2020.

Aqara launches new multi-zone light strip with HomeKit & Adaptive Lighting

Get 20TB of cloud storage for just $99 with this lifetime deal

Court sides with Apple in Bluetooth pairing patent lawsuit

Future MacBook Pro screens may kill off the bezel completely

Daily deals Aug. 15: $70 off Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods 3 $139, $300 off 16" M2 MacBook Pro, more

Setapp plans to launch EU-only alternative iOS App Store

Motorized iPhone periscope camera could offer optical image stabilization, autofocus

Sky launches MacBook purchase plan for UK customers

The iPhone SE 4 could end up with a feature intended for the iPhone 15 Pro models when it ships, a leaker insists, as they outline the next evolution of Apple's entry-level iPhone.

The M3 line of Apple Silicon chips will have a fairly familiar roadmap, a report points out in a breakout of the processor family's expected configurations.

Apple may be preparing a big refresh of the Apple Watch as early as 2024, a report claims, with changes to the design potentially reworking how bands are attached to the wearable device.

A feature in iPadOS 17 enables iPads to work with USB-C capture cards. Here's how to use the feature to make your large-screen iPad work as an external monitor for your Nintendo Switch.

With the fifth developer beta of iOS 17, Apple has continued to refine the major software update ahead of its fall release. Here is everything new in this beta update.

Nothing's second crack at smartphones is a device that tries to take on the iPhone 14 Plus. Here's how the Nothing Phone (2) compares against the iPhone 14 and its super-sized counterpart.

Apple has been putting in the work in its attempt to make the iPad more powerful, and the new changes with iPadOS 17 and Stage Manager make it closer than ever to a Mac replacement.

Sony's WF-1000XM5 truly wireless earbuds boast high audio quality with noise cancellation and high battery life. Here's how they fare against Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro.

The Oleap Pilot offers solid sound quality in a comfortable open-ear design. However, the price tag attached to it may not be as comfortable as wearing the headset.

Mechanical keyboards today typically sport similar designs with one stand-out feature. The NuPhy Field75 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, however, comes with various components that differentiate it from the competition.

The Lumos Ultra E-Bike smart helmet adds technological flair to a basic safety requirement, but its high price might be hard to justify.

The Baseus AirNora 2 earbuds offer decent sound quality, but they also have a unique feature — a built-in makeup mirror inside the charging case.

The Keychron Q3 Pro SE is an excellent heavy-duty, 80% mechanical keyboard packed with pro features, four extra programmable macro keys, and an extra large knob.

{{ title }}

source







